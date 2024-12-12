 Skip to main content
Warframe: 1999 launches tomorrow and it’s bringing plenty of 90s angst

Key art for The Game Awards 2023.
The Game Awards
Launching on December 13, Warframe‘s ’90s-inspired next chapter, Warframe: 1999, is loaded with an expansive single-player questline, an entirely original soundtrack of ’90s-themed grunge, and a stacked voice cast including Ben Starr of Final Fantasy XVI, Neil Newbon, the sexy voice behind the bloodthirsty vampire Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3, and so many more.

It’s been a big year for Neil Newbon, from voicing Fibonacci the Fish in Warframe’s Whisper in the Walls expansion to winning Best Performance at the 2023 Game Awards for his work on the character Astarion. We caught up with Newbon and Warframe creative director Rebb Ford to find out how the last year has gone, what it’s been like to return to the Warframe universe in an all-new role, and a peek behind the curtain at the angst of the ’90s.

Key art for Warframe: 1999.
Digital Extremes

The fan reception to Baldur’s Gate 3 was massive in 2023, so it’s no surprise the main cast of characters resonated with a lot of folks. “It’s been a really wonderful experience. It’s also been great to meet so many people that connected with Baldur’s Gate, that had a lot of very interesting reactions in a very positive healthy way, to the storylines and characters and to hear their stories,” Newbon says. “I am very lucky to be in a situation where people take a lot of risk on me and invite me to play with them, which is great, because I think ultimately I’m not entitled to anything.”

So it was a no-brainer for the Warframe team to bring back Newbon for a major role in 1999. Rebb Ford had a very specific goal in mind for the dynamic duo of Elsie Lovelock, who plays the Major, and Newbon lending his voice talents to the role of Viktor. “I wanted a Team Rocket vibe, so people could see that there were two perspectives on total military goals. So we needed sort of an equally potent mix of ’90s angst,” Ford says.

Fast forward to today, and Neil is gleefully recounting funny moments from his previous work with the team last year, joking alongside Ford as they prepare to launch the next massive chapter of Warframe. Newbon recounts his time as Fibonacci, a fish inside a giant tank of water fondly: “We had a lot of fun. I covered myself with a lot of water. I choked on water quite a lot during the recording. So I thought it really helped.”

Part of the charm for Newbon is working with people who not only match his vibrant energy but can help elevate and challenge his skills. Part of that comes from trusting talent with the role they are given. “The first time everybody’s trying to work each other out,” Newbon says. “You work, you’re professional, and second, third, whatever, time onwards, when you get to work with people, it’s just joyous, because you don’t need to worry about whether or not people think you’re doing a good job.”

Riding a motorcycle in Warframe: 1999.
Digital Extremes

Before my time was up, I left Ford and Newbon with the challenge of describing Warframe: 1999 in three words. They both technically used four words, but we allowed it. Newbon describes it as “kick-ass rock ‘n’ roll” while Ford goes with “total nostalgia ego-death.”

Warframe: 1999 adds a lot more for players to check out, including light reworks of Warframes Trinity and Nyx, increased capacity for weapon and Warframe slots, and a new tier of cosmetics known as Gemini Skins, so whether you’re looking for some rock and roll in your life, or want a trip down ’90s nostalgia lane, you can check out Warframe: 1999 on December 13.

Jesse Vitelli
Jesse Vitelli
Former Digital Trends Contributor
Jesse is a freelance journalist who can often be found playing the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV. In his…
