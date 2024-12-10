 Skip to main content
Secret Level creators explain its horrifying Pac-Man episode

By
A man stands near a golden orb in Secret Level.
Amazon

Spoilers for Secret Level‘s Pac-Man episode follow.

Pac-Man: Circle is the one episode of Secret Level that’s truly unforgettable.

While most of Amazon’s new gaming anthology TV series plays it very safe, Pac-Man: Circle takes a radical new direction. The episode sees an alien-looking man called the Swordsman freed by an ominous spherical orb called Puck. While Puck is obviously supposed to be Pac-Man, Emily Swallow’s excellent portrayal of this character sounds more like Hal 9000 from 2001: A Space Odyssey than any voiced version of the character we’ve seen before. Puck constantly reminds the Swordsman that they’re trapped in a maze they need to break free of and that it’s eat or be eaten if you want to survive.

You are the chosen. Enter p4cm4n @ entersecretlevel.com #SecretLevel

Pac-Man: Circle is a bloody, violent, and subversive interpretation of a game typically touted for its universal appeal. As I watched it, it was hard to believe Bandai Namco would encourage such an episode to be associated with Pac-Man, but executive producer Dave Wilson tells Digital Trends that Bandai Namco Entertainment outright encouraged it.

“They really just threw down the gauntlet,” Wilson says. “Through the translator, the mission statement from Bandai was: We would like audiences to wonder what the f**k they did with Pac-Man.”

How Pac-Man: Circle was made

According to Wilson, Secret Level’s writers’ room distilled the elements of Pac-Man down to single lines that appear in the episode, such as “eat or be eaten” and “you can eat them, but never their eyes.” Those serve as the basis for the tragic, mature story this episode of Secret Level tells through the basic framework of Pac-Man. On the visual front, the episode’s look was inspired by artists like Moebius and Pascal Blanchet, leaning into vivid colors while not being afraid to have some grit.

Wilson and executive producer Tim Miller admitted to Digital Trends that many other elements of Pac-Man: Circle were established early on and stayed relatively similar throughout development. Swallow, whose voice you may recognize as The Armorer from The Mandalorian, and Aleks Le, who portrayed Luke in Street Fighter 6, came in as the voices of Puck and the Swordsman early on in the story reel process and weren’t ever replaced by other actors. Wilson said he’d love to release the story reel at some point so people can see how close it is.

A man stands near a golden orb in Secret Level.
Amazon

Pac-Man: Circle is much longer than other episodes of its ilk in Secret Level because the developers stuck so closely to the original vision. Wilson explained that the episode was originally supposed to only be 5 minutes long, but Illusorium Studios’ story reel for the episode came in at 9 minutes. Wilson and Miller thought it would be “sacrilege to cut it half,” so they gave Illusorium a choice of whether to keep it at the longer length or cut it in half. Illusorium chose to put in the extra work to realize the full vision for Pac-Man: Circle.

In its boldness, Pac-Man: Circle is Secret Level at its best. The series’ low points are the slower, more dialogue-filled episodes that can feel like a marketing ploy for games like New World: Aeternum or PlayStation as a brand. Episodes that lean into action (like the Gladiator-riffing Unreal Tournament episode) or take large creative risks like Pac-Man: Circle are the most enjoyable to watch.

If I only get one shot, I want to be able to do whatever the f**k I want.

This anthology’s oddball collection of adaptations has an eclectic feeling, but to its creators, that variety is part of Secret Level’s beauty. Miller is appreciative that so many companies, from Bandai Namco to the console publishers, were willing to work together and be included alongside each other in Secret Level.

“You could think that they might want to go off into their separate marketing corner and jealously guard their IP, but they don’t,” Miller tells Digital Trends. “They all came together in a really joyous, eager way. I think they like the fact that it’s this sort of jam session between the whole game industry, from indies to classics to games that haven’t come out yet to blockbuster AAA stuff that’s on the market now.”

Key art for Secret Level.
Prime Video

It also may have helped that Miller didn’t have a preexisting notion of wanting to connect all of the episodes together narratively or thematically. “Especially with an anthology based on games, I didn’t want to limit it to just one genre or one type of game … If I only get one shot, I want to be able to do whatever the f**k I want or that I think might make a cool story.”

While that approach resulted in some duds, it also gave us a few unforgettable episodes like Pac-Man: Circle. Regardless of the uneven quality of the overall show, there’s solace to be taken from the fact that some episodes were able to take brave leaps of faith and reinterpret the classic franchises they were based on. This makes an episode like Pac-Man: Circle that does just that well worth watching.

Pac-Man: Circle and several other Secret Level episodes are now available on Prime Video. Another batch of Secret Level animated shorts will drop on December 17.

Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
As a Gaming Staff Writer at Digital Trends, Tomas Franzese reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
Wordle Today: Wordle answer and hints for December 10
Someone playing Wordle on a smartphone.

We have the solution to Wordle on July 16, as well as some helpful hints to help you figure out the answer yourself, right here. We've placed the answer at the bottom of the page, so we don't ruin the surprise before you've had a chance to work through the clues. So let's dive in, starting with a reminder of yesterday's answer.
Yesterday's Wordle answer
Let's start by first reminding ourselves of yesterday's Wordle answer for those new to the game or who don't play it daily, which was "FLUNG." So we can say that the Wordle answer today definitely isn't that. Now, with that in mind, perhaps take another stab at it using one of these Wordle starting words and circle back if you have no luck.
Hints for today's Wordle
Still can't figure it out? We have today's Wordle answer right here, below. But first, one more thing: Let's take a look at three hints that could help you find the solution, without giving it away, so there's no need to feel guilty about keeping your streak alive -- you put in some work, after all! Or just keep scrolling for the answer.

Today’s Wordle includes the letter P.
Today’s Wordle uses three vowels.
Today's Wordle is a word for a place to eat outside your house.

Read more
NYT Connections: hints and answers for Tuesday, December 10
New York Times' Connection puzzle open in the NYT Games app on iOS.

Connections is one of the best puzzle games from the New York Times. The game tasks you with categorizing a pool of 16 words into four secret (for now) groups by figuring out how the words relate to each other. The puzzle resets every night at midnight and each new puzzle has a varying degree of difficulty. Just like Wordle, you can keep track of your winning streak and compare your scores with friends.

Some days are trickier than others — just like other NYT Games favorites The Mini and Strands. If you're having a little trouble solving today's puzzle, check out our Connections tips and tricks guide for some good strategies or check out the hints for today's Connections puzzle below. And if you still can't get it, we'll tell you today's answers at the very end.
How to play Connections

Read more
NYT Strands today: hints, spangram and answers for Tuesday, December 10
NYT Strands logo.

Strands is a brand new daily puzzle from the New York Times. A trickier take on the classic word search, you'll need a keen eye to solve this puzzle.

Like Wordle, Connections, and the Mini Crossword, Strands can be a bit difficult to solve some days. There's no shame in needing a little help from time to time. If you're stuck and need to know the answers to today's Strands puzzle, check out the solved puzzle below.
How to play Strands
You start every Strands puzzle with the goal of finding the "theme words" hidden in the grid of letters. Manipulate letters by dragging or tapping to craft words; double-tap the final letter to confirm. If you find the correct word, the letters will be highlighted blue and will no longer be selectable.

Read more