 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Concord returns from the dead in Amazon’s Secret Level trailer

By
Secret Level - Official Trailer | Prime Video

A new trailer for Prime Video’s Secret Level anthology series gives us a deeper look at its interpretations of different video games. We also learned more about the star-studded cast that will appear across these episodes. It also reaffirms that an episode based on Concord will still air even though that game is now permanently delisted and its developer is shut down.

Secret Level, which was first revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Live, is an anthology animated series where each episode is based around a different gaming franchise. Armored Core, Concord (yes, really), Crossfire, Dungeons & Dragons, Exodus, Honor of Kings, Mega Man, New World: Aeternum, Pac-Man, Sifu, Spelunky, The Outer Worlds, Unreal Tournament, and Warhammer 40,000 are all getting dedicated episodes, while another is a crossover of various “PlayStation Studios games.”

This trailer shows us a bit of each episode, but emphasizes the Sifu, Mega Man, Warhammer 40,000, and Dungeons & Dragons ones in particular. Concord‘s episode isn’t featured nearly as much (we only get a quick glimpse at it via a shot of space from a ship’s cockpit), but that’s certainly the most surprising part of the anthology considering the shooter’s short history.

Alongside this trailer, Prime Video also revealed the impressive celebrity cast of Secret Level. Expect to hear the voices of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Keanu Reeves, Gabriel Luna, Temuera Morrison, Kevin Hart, Heaven Hart, Laura Bailey, Ariana Greenblatt, Emily Swallow, Merle Dandridge, Ricky Whittle, Claudia Doumit, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Clive Standen, and Michael Beach as you watch Secret Level. Prime Video has not confirmed which characters each actor will specifically be voicing, although this trailer does make it obvious that Keanu Reeves will appear in the Armored Core episode, so that should be fun to piece together while watching Secret Level.

Secret Level episodes will be released on Prime Video between December 10 and December 17.

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
As a Gaming Staff Writer at Digital Trends, Tomas Franzese reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
Grand Theft Auto: The Definitive Edition trilogy gets a welcome update after 3 years
Carl Johnson piloting a boat in the water under the golden gate bridge in San Andreas.

The controversial Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy -- The Definitive Edition got a surprise update on Tuesday that brought some welcome and much-needed changes to the game -- and it only took three years.

As reported by Rockstar Intel, the "definitive" versions of Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One got a slew of fixes and updates, including one that fixes a huge sticking point with the release: lighting.

Read more
Avatar: The Last Airbender RPG: everything we know so far
Sokka, Katara, and Aang standing and looking at the camera. Momo is on Aang's shoulder.

There have been several games based on the hit Nickelodeon show Avatar: The Last Airbender, but never one that managed to live up to the source material's legacy. After The Legend of Korra in 2014, we haven't had any new games that let us experience the world of elemental bending. That's all about to change now that Paramount Games and Saber Interactive have announced that a new Avatar AAA RPG is in the works. We've mastered all four elements to bring you as much information about this new chapter in the Avatar saga as possible.
Release date speculation
This new Avatar: The Last Airbender game is so early in development that we don't even know what its official title is yet. All we know is that the game is in its very early stages and is poised to be "the biggest video game in franchise history." If this will indeed be a AAA game, we could be waiting four or more years for this game to come to fruition. We'll keep you updated on the timeline as we get more information.
Platforms
Avatar: The Last Airbender Nickelodeon

No platforms were confirmed for this new Avatar game. Saber Interactive typically releases all its games on every platform, so we would assume it will come to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series  X, PC, and perhaps even whatever the Switch 2 ends up being.
Trailers
We have no footage, screenshots, or even concept art for the Avatar game. However, we do know what direction the team is going with the world and story.

Read more
The PlayStation 5 just got a discount in time for the holidays
A lit table holds a PS5 Pro, and a PS5 all digital, the former standing noticeably taller.

Play Has No Limits | PS5

PlayStation announced its big holiday deal on Tuesday, discounting the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition by $70 from now until December 24, 2024.

Read more