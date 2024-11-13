A new trailer for Prime Video’s Secret Level anthology series gives us a deeper look at its interpretations of different video games. We also learned more about the star-studded cast that will appear across these episodes. It also reaffirms that an episode based on Concord will still air even though that game is now permanently delisted and its developer is shut down.

Secret Level, which was first revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Live, is an anthology animated series where each episode is based around a different gaming franchise. Armored Core, Concord (yes, really), Crossfire, Dungeons & Dragons, Exodus, Honor of Kings, Mega Man, New World: Aeternum, Pac-Man, Sifu, Spelunky, The Outer Worlds, Unreal Tournament, and Warhammer 40,000 are all getting dedicated episodes, while another is a crossover of various “PlayStation Studios games.”

This trailer shows us a bit of each episode, but emphasizes the Sifu, Mega Man, Warhammer 40,000, and Dungeons & Dragons ones in particular. Concord‘s episode isn’t featured nearly as much (we only get a quick glimpse at it via a shot of space from a ship’s cockpit), but that’s certainly the most surprising part of the anthology considering the shooter’s short history.

Alongside this trailer, Prime Video also revealed the impressive celebrity cast of Secret Level. Expect to hear the voices of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Keanu Reeves, Gabriel Luna, Temuera Morrison, Kevin Hart, Heaven Hart, Laura Bailey, Ariana Greenblatt, Emily Swallow, Merle Dandridge, Ricky Whittle, Claudia Doumit, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Clive Standen, and Michael Beach as you watch Secret Level. Prime Video has not confirmed which characters each actor will specifically be voicing, although this trailer does make it obvious that Keanu Reeves will appear in the Armored Core episode, so that should be fun to piece together while watching Secret Level.

Secret Level episodes will be released on Prime Video between December 10 and December 17.