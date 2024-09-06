 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Concord set to appear in Amazon’s Secret Level despite being taken offline

By
The Concord cast eating in a diner.
PlayStation

When it was announced that Concord, PlayStation’s live-service hero shooter, would be taken offline just two weeks after launch, many had the same question: What’s going to happen to the Concord episode of the upcoming Amazon show Secret Level?

A source close to production confirmed to Digital Trends that the Concord episode is still set to air during the anthology show’s first season. So despite the game currently not being available to play or buy, it’ll get something of a second life inside the show, which is slated to debut on December 10.

Recommended Videos

Secret Level is a video game-inspired animated anthology show that was announced at Gamescom Opening Night Live this summer. It was created by Tim Miller, the showrunner of the critically-acclaimed Love, Death & Robots, and features episodes based on a number of video games, including Armored CoreCrossfirePac-Manand The Outer Worlds, along with general brands like PlayStation and Warhammer 40,000.

Concord doesn’t play a huge role in the teaser trailer, which you can watch below, but you get a quick glimpse of the freegunner Star Child at around the 1:16 mark.

The news comes on the day that Concord officially went offline. Earlier this week, developer Firewalk Studios announced that its title would be going offline so that they could “determine the best path ahead,” while also promising it would issue full refunds. The game launched on August 23 and racked up very low player counts and mediocre reviews. This isn’t a permanent move as of publication time, so it’s expected that Firewalk and publisher PlayStation will retool the game in some way for a later release.

Its inclusion in Secret Level could make an impact on its public profile. Firewalk previously committed to three seasons of updates for the game, which include narrative story beats, so it’s possible there’s a lot to play with in a video format.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
NYT Connections: hints and answers for Friday, September 6
New York Times' Connection puzzle open in the NYT Games app on iOS.

Connections is the latest puzzle game from the New York Times. The game tasks you with categorizing a pool of 16 words into four secret (for now) groups by figuring out how the words relate to each other. The puzzle resets every night at midnight and each new puzzle has a varying degree of difficulty. Just like Wordle, you can keep track of your winning streak and compare your scores with friends.

Some days are trickier than others. If you're having a little trouble solving today's Connections puzzle, check out our tips and hints below. And if you still can't get it, we'll tell you today's answers at the very end.
How to play Connections
In Connections, you'll be shown a grid containing 16 words — your objective is to organize these words into four sets of four by identifying the connections that link them. These sets could encompass concepts like titles of video game franchises, book series sequels, shades of red, names of chain restaurants, etc.

Read more
NYT Strands today: hints, spangram and answers for Friday, September 6
NYT Strands logo.

Strands is a brand new daily puzzle from the New York Times. A trickier take on the classic word search, you'll need a keen eye to solve this puzzle.

Like Wordle, Connections, and the Mini Crossword, Strands can be a bit difficult to solve some days. There's no shame in needing a little help from time to time. If you're stuck and need to know the answers to today's Strands puzzle, check out the solved puzzle below.
How to play Strands
You start every Strands puzzle with the goal of finding the "theme words" hidden in the grid of letters. Manipulate letters by dragging or tapping to craft words; double-tap the final letter to confirm. If you find the correct word, the letters will be highlighted blue and will no longer be selectable.

Read more
NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Friday, September 6
The Mini open in the NYT Games app on iOS.

Love crossword puzzles but don't have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That's what The Mini is for!

A bite-sized version of the New York Times' well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn't always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.

Read more