When it was announced that Concord, PlayStation’s live-service hero shooter, would be taken offline just two weeks after launch, many had the same question: What’s going to happen to the Concord episode of the upcoming Amazon show Secret Level?

A source close to production confirmed to Digital Trends that the Concord episode is still set to air during the anthology show’s first season. So despite the game currently not being available to play or buy, it’ll get something of a second life inside the show, which is slated to debut on December 10.

Secret Level is a video game-inspired animated anthology show that was announced at Gamescom Opening Night Live this summer. It was created by Tim Miller, the showrunner of the critically-acclaimed Love, Death & Robots, and features episodes based on a number of video games, including Armored Core, Crossfire, Pac-Man, and The Outer Worlds, along with general brands like PlayStation and Warhammer 40,000.

Concord doesn’t play a huge role in the teaser trailer, which you can watch below, but you get a quick glimpse of the freegunner Star Child at around the 1:16 mark.

The news comes on the day that Concord officially went offline. Earlier this week, developer Firewalk Studios announced that its title would be going offline so that they could “determine the best path ahead,” while also promising it would issue full refunds. The game launched on August 23 and racked up very low player counts and mediocre reviews. This isn’t a permanent move as of publication time, so it’s expected that Firewalk and publisher PlayStation will retool the game in some way for a later release.

Its inclusion in Secret Level could make an impact on its public profile. Firewalk previously committed to three seasons of updates for the game, which include narrative story beats, so it’s possible there’s a lot to play with in a video format.