Yakuza studio reveals the return of Virtua Fighter and a new title in Project Century

In a surprise reveal during The Game Awards 2024, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio revealed two upcoming games unrelated to its widely beloved Yakuza series — not only the Virtua Fighter franchise making a comeback, but a new game called Project Century is also in the works.

RGG Studio’s first reveal of the night came in a trailer just over a minute long starting with a 1931 quote called “Morning Has Broken” with mentions of a blackbird, just as a black bird appears in the trailer itself. It then depicted the start of a fight with a mysterious fedora-wearing character throwing another through a wall.

Before you knew it, the trailer ended with the words “READY?” and then the title reveal Virtua Fighter. While there was no mention of a release date, there was a short clip at the end showcasing a glimpse at some gameplay of the fighting game that was originally released just over three decades ago.

But that wasn’t all. RGG Studio also decided to reveal another new project called Project Century. It started with black-and-white footage that soon turned to color with the year 1915 displayed. This Yakuza-like game looks to be set in Japan over 100 years ago, and has crisp, realistic visuals.

Short gameplay clips displayed our main character fighting attackers with a variety of weapons, from crowbars to simple fists. All we got from this minute-and-a-half trailer was the studio behind it and the project’s name.