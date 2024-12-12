 Skip to main content
Play Elden Ring: Nightreign together with friends in 2025

By
elden ring nightreign announcement beabppwiskoqaeftbhan
FromSoftware

Elden Ring: Nightreign looks like the already-wild world of The Lands Between mashed up with Monster Hunter for a bit of casual kaiju-slaying, and it looks absolutely amazing. Announced at The Game Awards 2024, Nightreign came as a surprise announcement that sent fans into a fervor as soon as everyone realized what it was: a truly multiplayer Elden Ring.

The three-minute-long cinematic trailer depicted magical combat, huge weapons, and even bigger monsters. Some of the foes are so fearsome that you won’t be able to defeat them alone; instead, band together with friends to take on waves of enemies and gargantuan beasts. But the game isn’t just fighting huge creatures.


The trailer shows a variety of weapons including daggers, staves, and almost comically large bows. Vast landscapes demand you to explore to uncover their secrets, with a variety of traversal options that include flying mounts to help scale the gothic ruins littered throughout the land.
Other details are scarce. The trailer doesn’t give us too many details of what to expect, but the combat is just as frenetic and visceral as the first game — except now, there’s more people playing at one time. (That means I might be able to finish the game if someone helps me.) However, the small snippets of story the trailer revealed hints at a similar dark-fantasy tone as the original game.

Elden Ring: Neightreign is slated for release in 2025 and will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox, and Steam. Sadly, we don’t have a more narrow release window than that — but when this game does launch, it’s going to be huge.

