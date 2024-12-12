 Skip to main content
Mafia: The Old Country takes the franchise back to its bloody roots in new trailer

The Mafia franchise is about to make you an offer you can’t refuse: a journey to the place that started it all. Mafia: The Old Country is set on the island of Sicily in the early 1900s. Though 2K has been tight-lipped about the story, we know it will have fully localized voice acting that matches the setting and time period. The developer is aiming for so much authenticity that you’ll practically be able to smell smoke from Mount Eta (but not really.)

Mafia: The Old Country - Story Teaser Trailer (The Game Awards)

A story teaser was dropped during The Game Awards 2024. Short but sweet, it showed snippets of players riding on horseback across Sicilian fields, engaging in hand-to-hand combat, using melee weapons, and firing rifles, with the tagline “bound by blood.” The biggest takeaway, though, is just how gorgeous the cutscenes are. You play as a character named Enzo who has just taken his role as a member of the family, and you must prove your loyalty.

The game is a prequel to the original title and the fifth in the series overall. Discover the origin of the organized crime family that stretches across multiple games, at a time when the mafia was historically first starting to take hold. You will have the chance to explore the old-world architecture, sandy beaches, and all the other details that make Sicily the imagination-capturing land it is. All of these details aren’t a lot to go on, but we will keep you updated as more details about the game emerge.

Mafia: The Old Country is set to release in summer 2025 on Xbox Series S/X, PlayStation 5, and PC. Remember, wherever there’s opportunity, the mafia will be there.

