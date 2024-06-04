 Skip to main content
Flock launches this July, and you can watch its hypnotic new trailer here

A character flies on a bird in Flock.
Annapurna Interactive
Publisher Annapurna Interactive’s next title, Flock, has a new summer release date. The oddball nature-classification game will launch on July 16 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam. It will launch as part of Xbox Game Pass on that date, too.

Flock is the latest game from Richard Hogg and Hollow Ponds, the indie team behind Wilmot’s Warehouse and I Am Dead. It’s a cozy exploration game where players ride through the skies on the back of a bird and categorize different animals. Digital Trends has an exclusive release date trailer for the game, which gives a glimpse of what players will do in the world.

The two-minute trailer plays like a calming nature documentary, with a David Attenborough-like voice narrating Flock‘s gameplay. It emphasizes the core gameplay loop: finding critters, using songs to charm them, and flying alongside them once tamed. It also highlights the role of hover sheep, which can create wool that’s used to craft cosmetic hats.

Digital Trends demoed Flock last December at a Day of the Devs event during The Game Awards. At the time, I complimented the game’s relaxing nature identification gameplay loop and its silly sense of humor. “While my demo would only give me a taste of its central progression, tasking me with identifying a certain number of creatures or courting them to fly alongside me, that was enough to know I’ll be taking to the skies when it launches next spring,” I wrote at the time (Flock‘s release date would later move to summer 2024).

Flock launches on July 16 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam.

Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Section Editor, Gaming
Giovanni is a writer and video producer focusing on happenings in the video game industry. He has contributed stories to…
