Is Madden NFL 26 cross-platform?

Just like you can always count on there being a new Call of Duty game every year, Madden is a series that never misses a yearly installment. This is easily the premier sports game on the market, with Madden NFL 26 being the first one to leave behind the PS4 and Xbox One generation systems. Even though the last game straddled console generations, it still was a cross-platform game, so one would hope that Madden NFL 26 would keep this fantastic feature going. Of course, you can never be too sure so I’m calling a timeout on the play to tell you everything you need to know about Madden NFL 26 cross-platform support.

Does Madden NFL 26 have cross-platform support?

According to EA, Madden NFL 26 doesn’t have full cross-platform support, but almost. This year, Madden NFL 26 will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, and PC. Cross-platform support will be available between PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, but not the Nintendo Switch 2. Sorry, Nintendo fans, but you will only be able to matchmake with other Switch 2 players. As far as what modes are available for crossplay, you will be able to go online in the Head-to-Head, Franchise, Madden Ultimate Team, Superstar KO, and Superstar Showdown modes. One feature of note that will not have crossplay is the Madden Ultimate Team Auction House. You can only spend your Coins on items put up by players on your specific platform.

As always, you can opt to turn crossplay on or off in the settings if you would rather limit your matchmaking pool to just your console.

Besides crossplay, Madden NFL 26 also includes cross-progression so you can bring your Superstar avatar and purchases between platforms. Again, this has the same restrictions as crossplay, meaning Switch 2 players will be left out. Still, being able to transfer your Superstar and gear between platforms is a welcome feature, even if the Switch 2 is left out.

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over five years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…

