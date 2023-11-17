We’ve had a dancing game and musou spinoff, but now the Persona 5 cast has entered the realm of tactics with Persona 5 Tactica. The translation feels obvious when you think about it, but naturally, there have to be some changes to make it fit. For fans of the original JRPG, experimenting with the new combat system will take a little getting used to, especially relearning what skills are best. This game is quite friendly to those who are not as well-versed in the genre and allows you to try out your build and completely rework it if you need to. If you’ve invested your GP in some skills you’re unhappy with, here’s how you can respec in Persona 5 Tactica.

How to respec in Persona 5 Tactica

Each character has their own skill tree that you can invest your GP into for buffs and skills. The way you invest early on can make the first few hours either much more difficult or a smoother experience. If you’re feeling some buyer’s remorse, respecing any character is not only easy, but can be done as many times as you like at no cost.

To reset all your spent GP for a full refund, go to that specific character’s skill page and press the Reset button at the bottom-right of the menu. You will need to confirm your choice, ensuring you don’t accidentally undo any choices you made, and then you’ll receive a full refund of your GP. Since there’s no cost or limit on how many times you can do this, feel free to try out new and experimental builds throughout the game!

