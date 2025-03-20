 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

The best Yasuke skills in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

By
Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows fighting an enemy. He's dressed in his samurai armor.
Ubisoft

Naoe is your more traditional assassin-type character in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, while Yasuke plays quite differently. As a samurai, he is not so good at stealth and subterfuge, but instead heads into battle headfirst with powerful attacks and strong armor. This makes his skill tree far different than Naoe’s, even after you’ve gotten all the Knowledge Points. Since both characters share XP, you have no excuse not to invest points into Yasuke’s tree, even if you don’t plan on making him your primary character. That said, he has some great skills here that might change your mind.

Regeneration

Yasuke's skill tree in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
Ubisoft

Yasuke doesn’t have the luxury of killing an entire base without taking a few hits. Well, unless you’re just that good. For the rest of us, Regeneration is a basic but powerful passive skill that restores a percentage of Yasuke’s total HP on each kill. Since rations are so limited, this can keep you perpetually healthy in drawn out battles.

Recommended Videos

Steady Hand

Yasuke's skill tree in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
Ubisoft

The Teppo tree is an interesting one since it represents Yasuke’s main ranged option. Guns have appeared in the series before but were never given as much focus as this. Because of Yasuke’s speed and trouble with parkour, having a gun at your side for distant enemies is worth investing in. Steady Hand starts out by granting a small zoom and damage buff, but can be upgraded to even slow time to line up a perfect shot.

Related

Payback

Yasuke's skill tree in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
Ubisoft

The Long Katana is the most balanced weapon in Yasuke’s kit and is considered his default. The Payback skill is not only cool but will make short work of almost any foe in a one-on-one scenario. It unleashes three strikes that all do 35% ability damage, plus it restores 10% HP. Since you can scale up your ability damage, this ability only gets stronger and stronger.

Combat Expert

Yasuke's skill tree in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
Ubisoft

Naoe has a similar skill, but it is even more essential for Yasuke. Combat Expert is a simple percentage increase to melee weapon damage. Besides Yasuke’s teppo, essentially all his tools are focused on melee combat, so this skill applies to nearly everything you do with him. Nothing too complicated or exciting but necessary as you get further into the game and start to hit some difficulty spikes.

Brutal Assassination

Yasuke's skill tree in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
Ubisoft

Just because Yasuke doesn’t have a hidden blade doesn’t mean he can’t do his own version of a stealth kill. Brutal Assassination isn’t quiet or subtle, but it is a great way to open up a fight. It starts out way stronger than Naoe’s assassination and can be buffed, so you are very likely to kill your initial target if you can approach them unnoticed. You might find a few scenarios where you can use it on a solo enemy and keep stealth, but it is mainly just a way to start a fight by removing one target.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over four years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
The best video game DLCs of all time
A rider approaching a flame golem Shadow of the Erdtree.

There's a certain sadness to finishing one of the best games of all time. While the experience itself was great, seeing it come to an end leaves you looking for the next upcoming game or waiting for its sequel, which could be years away. However, some developers stick with their current game a bit longer and add in DLC down the road, which gives you a new reason to revisit that title. These expansions can add new areas, quests, modes, weapons, stories, characters, and more. Some even act as small sequels themselves to bridge the gap into new games or maybe add backstory and context to the world only hinted at before. There are also DLC packs that only add in some cosmetics, but those aren't the kind that will make this list. These are the best DLC expansions that are arguably even better than the main game.

If you need a place to start before getting into DLC, we also picked out the best PS5 games, best Xbox Series X games, best PC games, and best Switch games.

Read more
Assassin’s Creed Shadows just got delayed by another month
One of the protagonists in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Ubisoft just delayed Assassin's Creed Shadows for a second time. While it was supposed to come out on February 14, the Japan-set action-adventure game will now be released on March 20.

Fully unveiled last May, the last six months of Assassin's Creed Shadows' development have been rocky. After Star Wars Outlaws had a buggy launch and flopped, Ubisoft delayed Shadows from November 2024 to February 2025. At the time, Ubisoft explained that this delay would allow the developers to "polish and refine the experience." Statements from a strategic update and X post released by Ubisoft today share similar sentiments.

Read more
The best characters in Marvel Rivals
Teams of marvel heroes flying towards each other.

With a roster of over 30 iconic heroes and villains from across the Marvel universe, it would be difficult to decide who you want to play as even if every hero was created equal in Marvel Rivals. There are a lot of essential tips and tricks to learn, but the most important thing to do is decide on who you want to main. With a roster this big, testing each and every one would take hours to figure out their strengths, weaknesses, and team-up abilities. Instead, we've ranked the full roster and broken them down into a final tier list so you can go straight for the best characters first.

As with any live-service game, especially a cross-platform one, balance changes and new characters will upset the tier list over time, so we will do our best to keep our rankings current.
S tier

Read more