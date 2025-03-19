How to get Knowledge Points and what they do in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

By the time we get to Assassin’s Creed Shadows, most of us will be familiar with how the games work. Since transitioning more towards RPGs than stealth games, the titles have not only gotten longer but also embraced skill trees. Naoe and Yasuke each have unique progression paths to work through, but right away you will notice that most of the best abilities are gated off. Like Scouts, Knowledge Points are a new feature that you will need to master if you want to be the best assassin possible. We’ll share all our knowledge about Knowledge Points with you.

How Knowledge Points work and how to get them

Knowledge Points are a separate system to XP that allows both Naoe and Yasuke to unlock the better and more powerful skills in all their skill trees. Unlike XP, you can’t earn them by performing normal tasks or taking out enemies. Instead, Knowledge Points are rewarded for doing specific non-violent activities in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

As you explore the map, you will uncover various shrines and temples that have various orange icons on your map. Each one will have an objective to complete within its area, such as finding a few lost pages or praying at a number of shrines. You will need to find each of these items or locations, made much easier by holding the left trigger to observe the area and highlighting the glowing white orbs, and interacting with them. Some of these can only be completed by one of the protagonists, such as Naoe doing Kuji-kiri meditation and Yasuke learning new Katas.

Knowledge Points add to your total, with each ranking requiring a specific amount to unlock the next tier of skills. There are six ranks needed to unlock all the skills you see, but maxing it out will also unlock brand new Knowledge trees that require even more Knowledge Points to access the final skills.