 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to get Knowledge Points and what they do in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

By
One of the protagonists in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
Ubisoft

By the time we get to Assassin’s Creed Shadows, most of us will be familiar with how the games work. Since transitioning more towards RPGs than stealth games, the titles have not only gotten longer but also embraced skill trees. Naoe and Yasuke each have unique progression paths to work through, but right away you will notice that most of the best abilities are gated off. Like Scouts, Knowledge Points are a new feature that you will need to master if you want to be the best assassin possible. We’ll share all our knowledge about Knowledge Points with you.

How Knowledge Points work and how to get them

The Assassin's Creed Shadows knowledge point tutorial.
Ubisoft

Knowledge Points are a separate system to XP that allows both Naoe and Yasuke to unlock the better and more powerful skills in all their skill trees. Unlike XP, you can’t earn them by performing normal tasks or taking out enemies. Instead, Knowledge Points are rewarded for doing specific non-violent activities in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

Recommended Videos

As you explore the map, you will uncover various shrines and temples that have various orange icons on your map. Each one will have an objective to complete within its area, such as finding a few lost pages or praying at a number of shrines. You will need to find each of these items or locations, made much easier by holding the left trigger to observe the area and highlighting the glowing white orbs, and interacting with them. Some of these can only be completed by one of the protagonists, such as Naoe doing Kuji-kiri meditation and Yasuke learning new Katas.

Related

Knowledge Points add to your total, with each ranking requiring a specific amount to unlock the next tier of skills. There are six ranks needed to unlock all the skills you see, but maxing it out will also unlock brand new Knowledge trees that require even more Knowledge Points to access the final skills.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over four years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
Assassin’s Creed Shadows delayed into 2025 as Ubisoft overhauls launch plans
Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows fighting an enemy. He's dressed in his samurai armor.

Ubisoft is making some big, last-minute changes. The next game in the Assassin's Creed franchise has been pushed into next year, according to a statement the company published Wednesday, due in part to the lower-than-expected performance of Star Wars Outlaws.

Assassin's Creed Shadows, which is set in feudal Japan and has two playable protagonists, has been delayed from November 15, 2024, to February 14, 2025, to give the developers more time to "polish and refine the experience."

Read more
All Nix Treasure locations in Star Wars Outlaws
Kay Vass joined by her small alien companion called Nix in a futuristic city.

The only one Kay can really count on in Star Wars Outlaws is her adorable alien partner, Nix. This little guy can help you solve puzzles, distract enemies, and even fetch loot so you don't have to go over and pick it up yourself. For everything he does for you, the least you could do is reward him with some cool cosmetics. Nix Treasures are among many collectibles found all over the various planets in Star Wars Outlaws, but these little trinkets can be traded to special vendors for new accessories for Nix. Of course, there's also a shiny Trophy in it for you if you find them all. Unlike other Ubisoft games where you can scan the city and ping every map marker at once, you need to do a bit more hunting to find collectibles. Here are all the Nix Treasure locations.
How Nix Treasures work

Nix Treasures are different from other treasures that you can just loot or lockpick. When you get close to one, Nix will scurry off and lead you to where he senses the loot. Being a nimble little alien, he will take a direct route that Kay can't, which will force you to look around for the right path. All are collectible from the start of the game without requiring any later game tools or abilities.

Read more
All Jet Vault locations in Star Wars Outlaws
Kay tries to enter Crimson Dawn territory.

One of the most tantalizing distractions in Star Wars Outlaws is the Jet Kordo Holodiscs. After you find your first one and gain access to the Holotracker early on in the game, you will be teased with a hidden treasure from this legendary scoundrel that is just waiting to be looted. Unlock other treasures that you can just lockpick, Jet put a bit more thought into keeping his loot hidden from anyone unworthy of it. You will need to find six individual vaults across the galaxy before you can get the big score at the end, but it will all be worth it. If you're having trouble locating each vault, we'll put an X on your map so you can go right to them.
Jet Kordo rewards

After you've collected all the loot from the vaults and returned to Toshara, you can claim your last reward.

Read more