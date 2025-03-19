How to get and use Scouts in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

There are plenty of familiar mechanics returning in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, such as fast travel and earning XP to level up both Naoe and Yasuke. One of the many new features you will be introduced to early in the game is the Scouts. Once you unlock the Hideout and are given your initial Scouts, they will become an essential tool for finding your next objective and gathering vital resources needed to upgrade your Hideout. However, how to use them or get more isn’t very clearly explained for how essential they are. Let us fill you in on all the details about how Scouts work in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

How to get and use Scouts

Scouts have several primary functions, the first and most important being to scout areas on the world map. Very often, your next objective will not be placed on the map, but instead, you will have directions on the rough location of where it will be. This is where Scouts are necessary. By following the game’s directions on the map, you need to put your cursor over the area it is describing and assign one or more Scouts to reveal the area. You do this by pressing Square or X to bring up the dispatch menu and then deploying them at that area. You can see how many Scouts are available on the bottom left of your screen and can assign multiple to an area by pressing the right trigger. The more Scouts you use to scout an area, the larger the area they will reveal.

Scouts can also be used to clear your wanted level within a specific region faster than waiting for it to reset with a season change.

Finally, you will sometimes find large stockpiles of resources in the world that you cannot collect yourself but need to assign one or more Scouts to retrieve for you. If you have the necessary number of Scouts available, you can hold the interact button to have them smuggle the resources back to your Hideout at the end of the season.

To get more Scouts in your stable, you will need to recruit more people to your cause by building and upgrading the Study building at your Hideout. Normally, Scouts can only be used once per season so you will need to pick and choose how you want to utilize them carefully. However, you can pay some Mon to shorten their cooldowns by paying Mon at any of your unlocked Kakurega.