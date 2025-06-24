Kojima is bringing us back to the weird and wild world of Rainfall, BTs, and high-tension delivery action with Death Stranding 2. This is already shaping up to be one of the best PS5 games of the year, if not a lock for having the best graphics. Just like last time, you will play as Sam making connections and going on long treks to deliver packages across vibrant and dangerous lands. The first game was a meaty experience, so did Kojima scale things up for this sequel or streamline the experience? I’ve completed the entire story and made every delivery to tell you just how long it takes to beat Death Stranding 2.

How long is Death Stranding 2?

Death Stranding 2 is very similar to the original in many ways, including the length. If you play the sequel in a similar style as the first, it will most likely take you an equivalent amount of time to finish. It might not seem that way because Death Stranding 2 has fewer main missions overall, but each one lasts longer than it did in the first game. This is mainly due to a bigger focus on action and stealth that takes more time than just going from point A to B. Playing with a focus on just the story and main missions should take between 30 to 40 hours.

Completionists will have far more to do than that now that there are two countries to explore. Just like the first game, there are also dozens of optional deliveries to do, things to build, and ranks to hunt that could double your playtime. But the new feature in Death Stranding 2, where players can create their own missions for other players, essentially means you could play the game indefinitely.

No matter what type of player you are, Death Stranding 2 has a ton of content to keep you busy for dozens of hours.

