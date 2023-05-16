 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s shrines are even better than Breath of the Wild’s

Giovanni Colantonio
By

As a puzzle game fan, my favorite part of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is its shrines. These mini-dungeons often act as ingenious little puzzle chambers that test my understanding of the game’s abilities and physics. I was thrilled when I loaded up The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and immediately found that the development team kept that idea intact for the sequel. I’d have over 150 new shrines to hunt down, including a handful that were unlocked via navigation puzzles in the open world.

It’s not just the fact that shrines return, though, that got me excited; it’s the fact that they’re even better this time around. That’s thanks in large part to how they interact with the sequel’s crafting systems, serving a larger purpose beyond giving Link some scattered challenges to solve.

Recommended Videos

Driving permit exams

Tears of the Kingdom’s shrines aren’t much different from Breath of the Wild’s on paper. Each one functions like a Portal test chamber built around a specific gameplay mechanic or theme. One has players solving puzzles using buoyancy physics, while another has them ascending their way to the top of a rotating cube. Even combat-focused shrines have specific gimmicks this time, testing players’ mastery of specific item fusions or environmental interactions.

Link stands in front of a shrine in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

One big difference, though, is that shrines don’t always have one set solution. That’s thanks to Tears of the Kingdom’s powerful crafting systems, which allow Link to create inventive solutions to problems. In one shrine, I had to get a ball across a river on a boat, but the current was working against me. Rather than trying to figure out the intended solution, I decided to create my own. I fused every plank of wood I could find together and attached the ball to the end of it. That would allow me to raise it to an upper level I could climb to via ladder and walk it across the waterway. In another puzzle, I simply placed a ball on the edge of a platform and ascended through it. I have no idea what I was supposed to do, but that didn’t stop me from claiming my blessing of light.

This isn’t a bug or an oversight; it’s exactly what Tears of the Kingdom wants you to do. The entire game challenges players to outsmart the developers, creating ingenious solutions to their puzzles. Whenever I pull off a clearly unintended trick, it makes me feel like the world’s greatest engineering genius. That sensation isn’t just in shrines either. It’s present anytime I break into a Moblin base with a makeshift airship or whenever I grind my way over a rail by strapping a minecart to my shield.

That’s enough on its own to improve the shrine formula, but there’s something that impresses me even more: Every single shrine in Tears of the Kingdom is secretly a tutorial.

A flying machine with a ball being attached to it

In each one, Link learns something new about his abilities or how Zonai devices work that have a practical application in the open world. Some teach him how to create specific vehicles like hot air balloons and use them to transport items safely. Others show him how to create makeshift contraptions like slingshots that can toss items (or Koroks). If Breath of the Wild’s puzzles were like pop quizzes about his abilities, Tears of the Kingdom’s act more like a driving permit exam. They’re a starting point, not a final test.

While I only have a few more shrines to complete in Tears of the Kingdom, I don’t feel like I’m running out of those satisfying puzzle moments. Instead, they’ve allowed me to turn Hyrule itself into one gigantic shrine that I can solve using that wealth of knowledge I’ve amassed. With 100 hours logged in my file, the training wheels are finally off and my true test can begin.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is out now on Nintendo Switch.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Section Editor, Gaming
Giovanni is a writer and video producer focusing on happenings in the video game industry. He has contributed stories to…
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom isn’t the only game to check out this month
may 2023 games not zelda tears of the kingdom holding

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom comes out this Friday, May 12. And after the disappointing launch of Redfall, it might seem like the only game that matters this month. The highly anticipated sequel will have all the open-world magic of Breath of the Wild while further deepening the playful sandbox possibilities with its Fuse and Ultrahand systems. It’ll be the talk of the game industry for a while as soon as it comes out. Still, if you don’t own a Nintendo Switch or aren’t that interested in what Tears of the Kingdom has to offer, you may feel a bit left in the dust.
You shouldn’t, though, as many exciting games are still coming out this month across all platforms. Over the past couple of weeks, quite a few titles, spanning a wide variety of genres and franchises new and old, have confirmed late-May release windows. If you aren’t too busy playing through Tears of the Kingdom, keep your eye on some of these neat-looking games.
The week after TOTK
The week following Tears of the Kingdom's launch will undoubtedly be the weirdest feeling for those who aren’t playing it. Your social media feeds will likely be dominated by impressions of the game, wacky Ultrahand builds, and other neat discoveries players are making. This may activate a bit of FOMO if you aren’t playing, but alternatives are launching the week after Tears of the Kingdom.
On the exclusives front, PlayStation players will have a console and VR exclusive game called Humanity, published by the team that developed the excellent Tetris Effect. Don’t think that building Tears of the Kingdom’s contraptions to overcome obstacles is the only way to scratch that puzzle-game itch this month.
Humanity is a puzzle game where players must overcome challenges by commanding large crowds of people as a Shibu Inu dog. Yes, this game looks as weird and trippy as that premise sounds, and it will be released for PC, PS4, PS5, and PlayStation VR2 on May 16, making it the first big post-Tears of the Kingdom release.

Continuing on the puzzle game note, Cyan, the developers behind Myst, are finally releasing Firmament on May 18, so that’s a rarity fans of the classic PC and Mac games should check out.
One other game this May is also going to let players build their own vehicles and explore an open world is going to try and follow up Tears of the Kingdom: Lego 2K Drive. As its name suggests, this is a Lego racing game where players build and collect Lego vehicles and then complete challenges throughout an open-world Forza Horizon-style.

Read more
Play this Zelda hidden gem for free with Switch Online before Tears of the Kingdom

Ahead of the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, it’s a great time to look back on the stalwart Nintendo’s series presence on Nintendo Switch. From Breath of the Wild to a plethora of classics on Switch Online, it’s probably the best console for any fan of this series to own. That said, there’s one Switch exclusive that may have flown under your radar and is worth checking out before Tears of the Kingdom. That game is Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the Necrodancer featuring The Legend of Zelda.
All About Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Ft. The Legend of Zelda - Nintendo Switch
Free for Nintendo Switch Online members until May 7 and available at a 50% discount on the eShop through the launch of Tears of the Kingdom, this game is a rare case of Nintendo collaborating with an indie studio for a project tied to one of its biggest franchises. The result is a Zelda game that expands on the rhythm-based action formula established in Brace Yourself Games’ 2016 hit Crypt of the NecroDancer.
Although this roguelite doesn’t play like any other Zelda game out there, it makes some design choices that call back to the series' most iconic titles. That, as well as its rhythmic nature, will feel refreshing ahead of Tears of the Kingdom’s ambitious and systems-heavy open-world adventure. If you haven’t played it, give Cadence of Hyrule a shot while it’s free.
A unique adventure
As a crossover between Crypt of the Necrodancer and The Legend of Zelda, the game begins with NecroDancer protagonist Cadence being whisked away to Hyrule. She quickly inspires Link or Zelda to explore the world and fight back against Octavo, who put Hyrule’s king to sleep with a magical Lute. Those who prefer the more minimalist stories of earlier games in the series will enjoy how quickly the game gets players to the rhythmic action. People begging Nintendo to make Zelda playable in Tears of the Kingdom will also appreciate that they can play most of the game as her if they want.

The act of playing Cadence of Hyrule is where things get really interesting, as it combines old and new ideas to create something that feels familiar yet refreshing. Starting with the new, this is a rhythm game where players must move and attack enemies on the beat. The Zelda franchise is known for its music, and Cadence of Hyrule takes full advantage of that by including versions of some of the series’ greatest hits. Until we get a Theatrhythm-like game for Zelda music, this is game fans of the franchise's iconic soundtracks can't ignore. 
Hopping tile-to-tile on the beat is pretty simple to understand, but it can get quite difficult as players must also account for the fact that every enemy also moves and attacks on the beat. Recognizing that players will probably die a lot, the game is structured as a roguelite where some dungeons are procedurally generated (as is the world each time you start a new file). Items can be found or bought with Rupees to help players during an individual run, while Diamonds are collected in dungeons or by clearing a screen of enemies can be spent on more permanent upgrades.
This may sound daunting, but gameplay options like setting the controllers to vibrate on the beat or only letting enemies move when you do can make it easier. Most Zelda fans should also feel more at home with how other parts of Cadence of Hyrule are designed.
But still familiar-feeling
 
Rhythm-based movement and combat aside, this is a classic top-down Zelda action-adventure game with aesthetics, presentation, and iconography that the series was once known for. The familiarity in terms of the locations visited, enemies fought, and items obtained makes those more distinct elements easier to embrace. It’s also novel to see elements from post-2D Zelda games show up in this style, like Skull Kid via DLC.
It demonstrates just how malleable and well-designed the core Zelda formula is because it still feels faithful despite its rhythmic nature. While Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom’s massive open worlds and deep gameplay systems impress, they’ve also created a yearning for a more classically structured Zelda experience from some fans.

Read more
I’m already crafting spectacular chaos in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Link fights a Construct with a fused weapon in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Ever since Nintendo lifted the lid on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom with a 10-minute gameplay demo, my mind has been abuzz. I couldn’t stop thinking about its new crafting system, which lets Link create some weapons Frankenstein-style and piece together makeshift vehicles using his new Ultrahand ability. Every time I thought about it, I found myself asking one question: What else is possible?

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Mr. Aonuma Gameplay Demonstration

Read more