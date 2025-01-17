 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Smite 2 roles, explained

By
Key art for SMITE 2.
Hi-Rez Studios

Smite 2 sticks to most of what made the first Smite so successful, including all of the basic gameplay mechanics and design philosophies the popular MOBA is best known for. However, this sequel has changed the way roles work, doing away with the original’s class-based design in favor of a loose and flexible system that allows you to use any god in any role if you build and play them correctly. While there are still gods best suited for certain roles, the creativity this extra freedom allows can be very rewarding for new and returning players alike. Here’s what you need to know about each role in Smite 2.

Solo

The Solo roster is comprised of characters designed for, well, the Solo lane. Because this is a 1v1 lane, your goal is to clear waves more quickly while also dealing as much damage to your opponent as possible. Because you need to equally be able to survive their incoming attacks, you’ll generally want to focus on a Bruiser-style build, which consists of both offensive and defensive items. Counterbuilding is more important here than in nearly any other role, as you’ll spend quite a lot of time engaged in a battle of attrition seeing who can force the other person out of the lane to score a few hits on a tower. Later in the game, you’ll become a frontliner alongside the Support to help control the flow of teamfights.

Recommended Videos

Recommended god for newbies:

Chaac offers low cooldowns, solid lane clear, and a powerful area-of-effect ult that is easy to land and silences foes momentarily. He also has sustainability via an ability that self-heals.

Related

Jungle

The Jungle role is among the hardest to master in Smite 2, as you’ll spend your time rotating around the map and learning when you need to rush to the aid of your teammates. This is a job for those who enjoy playing as an assassin of sorts by ganking enemy players from each of the three lanes. However, it’s not as easy as just being a killing machine because you’ll also need to quickly and consistently farm jungle camps throughout the map while you plan to make those moves on out-of-position foes. If you aren’t clearing camps (or have them stolen by the enemy Jungler), you’ll fall behind in level and make things more difficult on your team. It can take quite some time to learn how to play Jungle effectively, but when you do, you can turn the tides of a match in mere moments.

Recommended god for newbies:

Thor offers an easy-to-hit stun and straightforward kit designed to deal huge damage. Additionally, his ultimate ability allows him to cover a lot of ground to catch unsuspecting opponents.

Middle

The Middle role is among the most important in a match of Conquest because the Middle lane is a central convergence spot for large team pushes. Your goal here is to clear your lane very quickly and keep your opponent pushed back to their tower as much as possible so that your team can use your lane as a way to cross back and forth to other lanes without much fear of repercussions. Winning the Middle lane can often be what leads your group to victory, as it will funnel both teams to the center of the map to engage in a large-scale battle that, if your team plays well, could result in a deicide (team wipe) for your foes. In the late-game, this is likely to give you a chance to take down their titan and wrap up the match.

Recommended god for newbies:

Kukulkan has excellent lane clearing capabilities, an attack that slows foes hit, and a very hard-hitting ultimate ability. His dash can also let him get in and out of engagements quickly.

Support

The Support role is exactly what it sounds like: supporting your team and setting them up for success. You’ll begin matches in the Duo lane with your Carry, but as the match progresses and they’re clearing the lane alone, you’ll need to move around the map to assist others, too. Support gods tend to have abilities that lock enemies down or displace them so that your team can dish out massive damage. Depending on the god, though, you may also need to help via healing or bolstering your team with stat-boosting abilities. Your job as a Support isn’t to earn the largest damage numbers at the end of a match, but you’ll be every bit as important to your team’s success as those who do.

Recommended god for newbies:

Khepri provides a lot of control opportunities via a stun and a grab, both of which are fairly easy to land. Plus, his ultimate ability can be used to save himself or another player from death.

Carry

The Carry role is designed to provide your team with a deadly damage dealer that can quite literally carry the team to victory in the late-game. Your goal is to begin in Duo lane with a Support and work diligently at scoring a few early kills while farming your lane. In most cases, you won’t be majorly powerful in that early part of the match, but your damage will begin to ramp up rapidly after you’ve built 3-4 items, allowing you to spring into action in later teamfights and rapidly destroy your opponents. All of this damage will help you take down objectives quickly as well, making you a vital component of your team’s strategy beginning around the 15-20 minute mark and beyond as they work hand-in-hand with you to shred through anything in your path.

Recommended god for newbies:

Cupid can provide support for himself and others via healing, has a dash for quick escapes, and can dish out solid auto-attack damage. His wide area-of-effect ultimate ability can even slow enemies down for big damage opportunities.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Billy Givens
Billy Givens
Gaming Writer
Billy Givens is a freelance writer with over a decade of experience writing gaming, film, and tech content. He started as a…
Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet: everything we know so far
The main image for Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.

When you look at the best PlayStation 5 games, or even a list of the best video games of all time, odds are you will see at least one game from developer Naughty Dog. Our list of upcoming video games was already stacked prior to The Game Awards 2024, but the last announcement of the night added one more to the list that might beat out other heavy hitters like Ghost of Yotei and Wolverine. As this is coming from Naughty Dog, this is already one of our most anticipated upcoming PS5 game, but others might need more convincing. We took out a bounty on all the information there is on Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet and this is what we came up with.

If you don't have a PS5, there are plenty of upcoming Xbox Series X, upcoming PC, and upcoming Switch games, too.
Release window speculation

Read more
Stellar Blade gets a major holiday-themed update today
A screenshot from Stellar Blade showing the new Christmas outfit and holiday song choices.

Stellar Blade is one of the biggest games on the PlayStation 5 this year, featuring absolutely gorgeous art design and a tough, varied combat system. Now it's getting a late-year update that brings all the joy of the holidays to the world of Xion, and that update lands on Tuesday, December 17.

PlayStation dropped the news in a blog post that detailed all of the coming changes. You'll first notice new background themes in your camp designed to create a more relaxing atmosphere and make you forget the stressors of the battlefield. There's also a new minigame to play, too.

Read more
You may have missed the reveal of this limited-edition Helldivers 2 controller
Key art for the Super Citizen Edition of Helldivers 2.

Last night's Game Awards confirmed what we already feared: the Illuminate have arrived, and they're frightening enough to give any Helldiver a case of the sweaty palms. Not that the protectors of Super Earth would admit to fear; they're more likely to take up this new, limited-edition Helldivers II controller and get back out on the battlefield. And now you can, too. The controller will be available for preorder at 10 a.m. ET on December 20 for a starting price of $85. The official launch is planned for February 6, 2025.

Helldivers 2 - DualSense Controller Reveal | PS5

Read more