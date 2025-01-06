 Skip to main content
Xbox Game Pass is coming to your LG smart TV

Key art for Cloud Gaming through the Xbox app.
Microsoft
CES 2025
At CES 2025, LG and Microsoft announced that an Xbox app is coming to LG smart TVs sometime this year.

The Xbox app is already available on newer Samsung TVs, and it lets people try out Game Pass Ultimate titles via cloud gaming, even if they don’t own an Xbox Series X or S console.

The announcement of this collaboration on Xbox Wire particularly spotlights Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, which launched into Game Pass Ultimate in October, and Avowed, a new RPG from Obsidian Entertainment that launches on February 18. While those games are directly part of the Game Pass catalog, the LG Xbox app will also let players access owned Xbox games that support Xbox Cloud Gaming but aren’t on Game Pass, like Hogwarts Legacy.

An ad for the LG Smart TV and Xbox app collaboration.
Microsoft

The Xbox app will be part of the LG smart TV’s Gaming Portal when it launches this year. LG Senior VP of Platform Business Chris Jo said that this partnership will “enrich the gaming experience on LG Smart TVs with a broader selection of popular games” and that the “Gaming Portal will provide users with a seamless, convenient and exciting way to enhance the gaming experience on LG Smart TVs,” in a statement to press.

LG and Microsoft have not revealed which specific TVs will get the Xbox app just yet, but plan to reveal more in the coming months. As such, a specific release date for the Xbox app on LG smart TVs has not been confirmed yet, but we can expect it to be released sometime in 2025. To access Xbox Cloud Gaming, you’ll need a $20-a-month Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

