 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

I played 2 hours of Avowed entirely in third-person. Here’s how it went

By
avowed third person camera hero image
Obsidian Entertainment

When I first played Avowed back in August, it was only through a first-person perspective. The RPG’s third-person camera wasn’t available in that build. While developer Obsidian Entertainment revealed the game through its first-person camera, the developer confirmed that third-person was an accessibility feature planned from day one and wouldn’t be treated as an afterthought.

I remembered those words as I went into my second preview round with Avowed. I wanted to see if Obsidian was able to back those words up — and it has. I spent my entire time in the demo playing from the third-person perspective, and Obsidian was able to translate the weight and heaviness of movement and combat from first to third-person perfectly. Digital Trends spoke with Obsidian’s lead VFX artist Ashwin Kumar and director Ryan Warden to discuss how the studio was able to direct the game’s magic and combat systems for both camera perspectives.

Recommended Videos

More Dragon’s Dogma than Dragon Age

After recently coming off Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s smooth art direction and lightweight combat, Avowed’s more realistic approach is a refreshing change of pace. Whereas in The Veilguard, where the main protagonist can throw shields effortlessly like frisbees, my character in Avowed has to be more cautious before throwing out attacks due to a stamina meter that I need to manage.

The third-person perspective Grimoire in Avowed
Obsidian Entertainment

The game’s combat is reminiscent of Dragon’s Dogma 2’s when playing in third-person, where different weapons have their own sense of weight that can deeply impact the pace of battle due to their varying stamina costs. Wielding a giant two-handed weapon does more damage per hit, but they sacrifice speed and require more stamina to execute them. It’s a typical kind of trade-off you’d see in the best RPGs, but what makes Avowed much more appealing is its character-building system, which isn’t locked to classes.

Related

For my own personal build, I decided to wield an ax in one hand and a grimoire book in the other so that I could have both physical and magical prowess. One of my biggest regrets when playing Dragon Age: The Veilguard was that I was stuck playing as a Warrior, a class I picked at the beginning of my journey. Toward the end, my skills and layout became boring, and I wished I picked either the Ranger or Mage instead.

With the flexibility of Avowed’s classless system, I could switch between any weapon I wanted, whether it’d be a bow or a wand. I wasn’t pigeonholed into just going up close with swords. With skill points I earned leveling up, I could invest in a wealth of skills. Charge let me crash into enemies, while Minor Missiles shot magical bolts that hone in on them. It’s incredibly freeing to know that I could tailor my playstyle and not have to be stuck playing a specific archetype or class.

A change in perspective

One big change I notice when going from the first-person camera to the third-person one is that I’m better able to better gauge the distance between myself and the enemy. This was paramount when shooting a stream of fire from my grimoire. In first-person, I kept missing the initial few seconds of my hit because I wanted to keep my distance but I was too far away. In third-person, I was much more accurate and was able to get all of my hits in.

Avowed's combat in third-person
Obsidian Entertainment

Ryan Warden tells me that perfecting the cameras could be as subtle as moving it a certain direction. “It was just a lot of iteration and adaptation,” he says. “We had to change the camera slightly. What does that do for our sort of sense of hitting, and what does that do for the degree to which the player is going to fill in the gaps with their learned behaviors?”

Kumar chimed in and said that for every interaction Avowed has — whether its combat, locomotion, or abilities — they all have two sets of animations. For example, visual effects in first-person can feel a bit more constrained compared to making them in third-person. “When we’re developing effects for first-person, it needs to be in the view. And if you’re pulled back, you can go full Monty and just have all the effects like surrounding you,” he says.

Locking in

Later in my demo, I decided to experiment with more ranged weapons, such as the pistol and wand. I was surprised at how natural they felt in both camera perspectives. With my pistol, the reticles were perfectly centered, making shooting a smooth experience. Aiming down the sights felt just as natural as it does in Call of Duty.

“One of the biggest things about that specific instance is we wanted to not obscure the screen when you’re aiming at something that should be visible down the side,” Kumar says. “So balancing player readability in third-person with enemy readability and having the reticle on the enemy was the biggest concern.”

Kai, a companion in Avowed.
Obsidian Entertainment

Wands take a slightly different approach. Instead of a reticle, there are half crescents centered on the screen, indicating the general direction of where your magic bolts will fire. Each bolt is satisfying to unleash, as their homing capabilities always hit the target. When charging the shot, I can see the magic building up at the tip of my wand, but it’s never so big that it obscures the screen.

“At one point, the effect of charging it up was a bunch of embers that were flying down the barrel towards the player’s sights and that just wasn’t airing on the side of readability,” Kumar says.

Throughout my time with the demo, it became increasingly clear that Obsidian put equal amounts of effort into both camera perspectives to appeal to a wider playerbase. They both have their unique advantages, with the first-person one tending to be more immersive while the third-person one lets me be more aware of my surroundings. I was skeptical before, but like the camera itself, the demo shifted my perspective and I can’t wait to play more of Avowed.

Avowed launches on February 18, 2025, for PC and Xbox Series X/S.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
George Yang
George Yang
George Yang is a freelance games writer for Digital Trends. He has written for places such as IGN, GameSpot, The Washington…
PlayStation VR2 is my first headset. Here’s what I think after one week in VR
A side view of the PlayStation VR2, which sits on a wood table.

Before my PlayStation VR2 arrived at my doorstep last week, my experience playing in VR was minimal. I'd reported on the industry and its games for years, but my actual playtime in a headset was limited to an Eve: Valkyrie demo at a GameStop ahead of PlayStation VR's launch, a couple of demos at trade shows, and one 15-minute session of Phantom: Covert Ops on Meta Quest 2 while hanging out with a friend. 
Despite claims by companies like Meta that VR would serve as the future of communication and entertainment, the technology seemed too scattershot and underdeveloped for my liking, with many competitors putting out underpowered headsets, many of which need a wire or two. That said, part of me still wondered if it would take the right headset with the right features and game library to transform the gaming medium forever. Although the Meta Quest 2 has tempted me for some time, it was the PlayStation VR2 that finally got me to bite the bullet and embrace VR.

PSVR2 is expensive at $550, but it appealed to me with its impressive specs and the fact that it only requires one wired connection to the PS5. That was all I needed to bite the bullet. Since it arrived, I've gone all-in on the tech to make up for lost time, trying out games like Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Call of the Mountain, and Zombieland: Headshot Fever Reloaded. Although I'm impressed by the headset's power and how comfortable it is, don't consider me a convert just yet. I can't imagine it replacing traditional gaming on my PS5 or becoming my preferred social setting anytime soon, and that leaves me to wonder how high VR's ceiling can actually go.
Strapping in
My first thought when I got my PSVR2 was that the package was much smaller and lighter than I expected. VR always seemed large and clunky from an outside perspective, so I was impressed by the sleek and easy-to-unbox packaging and the headset's manageable size. Next, I had to set up the headset, which was something I was dreading as a first-time user. Surprisingly, the setup process was pretty quick after I plugged in the headset.
Within about 15 minutes, I had completed the initial setup and was already familiar with the passthrough tool. It didn't dig into my head and nose like I thought it would, mercifully. The few times I've strapped on other VR headsets, they've always felt like they're squeezing my face. That was not the case here, as I easily adjusted the headset to my liking. Even the feeling of the wire quickly became a non-factor for me as I played more and more.

Read more
I don’t need Starfield because I have The Outer Worlds
The spacer looks out over a vast horizon in The Outer Worlds 2 key art.

Starfield will be one of the biggest games of 2023, but I'm not that excited to play it yet.
While  Starfield's spotlight at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase this year highlighted some impressive features, I couldn't shake the feeling that I'd already gotten everything I'd want from a traditional sci-fi RPG like this from another game: The Outer Worlds from Obsidian Entertainment. Ironically developed by another Microsoft-owned studio, The Outer Worlds showed that bloating up a sci-fi game with thousands of planets isn't necessary when a "less is more" mentality can still result in an expertly designed sci-fi RPG. 
Although The Outer Worlds might not be as nearly as grand as Starfield in scope, it still leaves an impression every time I revisit it. It's a focused, replayable, and hilarious adventure without much bloat, which is what I want from my RPGs. It does this while emulating Bethesda's classic The Elder Scrolls and Fallout games too, beating Starfield to the punch.
Starfield could impress me when it launches, but what I've seen of it hasn't got me that eager to play it when I'm so content with replaying The Outer Worlds while avidly waiting for its sequel.
Starfield: Official Gameplay Reveal
Fewer worlds, more fun
From the moment your escape pod accidentally lands on a bounty hunter that's supposed to help you, it's clear that The Outer Worlds is a tongue-in-cheek, satirical take on capitalism, colonization, and the sci-fi genre as a whole. While Bethesda Game Studios' narratives have their fair share of humor, much of its writing tends to be more serious and dryly written. We haven't seen enough of Starfield's dialogue or narrative to get a sense of its thematic identity yet.
Starfield's narrative could be more playful than we've seen so far, but the game's massive scope is what really worries me. During the Microsoft showcase, Todd Howard boasted that there are over 1,000 planets to explore. Because Starfield is so huge, I worry that it risks feeling unfocused. Will I get bored on planets that aren't very handcrafted and don't have as much to do? It's the same potential issue that infamously plagued No Man's Sky at launch.
Meanwhile, The Outer Worlds and its upcoming sequel are intentionally designed to avoid those bloat issues, according to former Obsidian Entertainment Narrative Designer Nitai Poddar in a 2019 Game Informer interview. "There is a lot of value in having an open-ended game that is still structured around individual discreet levels," he said. "It also tends to be easier to develop, and I'm always a fan of making the most of a budget that you have."

The Outer Worlds' developers didn't have a huge budget, and kept the game small but very tightly designed as a result. You might not be able to explore entire planets or fly between them, but you'll definitely remember what you did on every single one you visited. This smaller scope allowed the studio to make the world more reactive to each dialogue choice and player decision.
Playing a combat-focused build in The Outer Worlds gives you an entirely different experience than a dialogue-driven playthrough. You can also murder or scorn everyone you meet in The Outer Worlds, and the game accounts for it in tangible, narrative ways. This makes The Outer Worlds a great sci-fi roleplaying experience, and I'm hopeful its sequel will be too. I'm not as hungry for a sci-fi RPG on such a potentially problematic large scale anymore when The Outer Worlds and its handcrafted worlds and narratives are so enjoyable moment-to-moment, just like classic Bethesda games. 
Where both games will boldly go
As far as sci-fi experiences go, Starfield can stand out from The Outer Worlds with its combat, base-building and shipbuilding, and space combat. But when it comes to the core tenets of Bethesda's best RPGs -- compelling characters, well-written narratives, and lots of reactive and choice-driven moments -- The Outer Worlds beat Starfield to the punch without any additional fat. I already have the Bethesda-like sci-fi experience I always wanted.

Read more
Overwatch 2 is going free-to-play. Here’s why
Wrecking ball and his ball mech.

Overwatch 2 is going free-to-play this October. The upcoming competitive shooter from an embattled Activision Blizzard was expected to launch in 2023, but we learned that it was coming a bit earlier than expected and would be free during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on June 12. Still, this is a shocking shift for one of Blizzard's biggest franchises and one that has a lot of implications for the pace of updates and new content. Ahead of a livestream that gives more details about the free-to-play shift, Digital Trends spoke to some members of the development team, including Game Director Aaron Keller and Overwatch VP and Commerical Lead Jon Spector, to learn why exactly the Overwatch 2 team decided to embrace free-to-play.
Overwatch 2: Reveal Event | June 16
The best option
At launch on October 4, Overwatch 2 players can expect three new heroes (including a support character teased in the release date trailer), six new maps, over 30 new skins (including a mythic skin for Genji), the Push game mode, and the game's first battle pass. Barring any issues that cause the team to reschedule, the second season will begin on December 6 and introduce another new tank, a new map, and a battle pass with over 30 new skins. More heroes, maps, modes, and the PvE story campaign will start to roll out throughout 2023.
Blizzard plans to make seasons last nine weeks, with three or four new heroes added yearly. If you play games like Apex Legends or Valorant, this cadence of releases should be familiar to you. Keller and Spector claim that other successful free-to-play games aren't what caused Blizzard to make this shift. Instead, they say factors like lowering the barrier of entry for interested players and not wanting to hold on to finished content played a part in Overwatch 2 going free-to-play.

"We don't want to develop things and try to pool it together into a big box release; we'd rather just put content out when it's ready and do it as quickly as we can," Keller says. "As we kept working on some of the more innovative gameplay for the PvE side of Overwatch 2, it meant that it was going to take longer for any of our PvP features to go public. We want to release stuff as frequently as we can, but it was taking us too long to be able to get it in front of our players."
The original Overwatch has floundered since it stopped getting significant content updates in 2020 so Blizzard could focus on Overwatch 2. By releasing the sequel as a free-to-play game this year, that long wait ends -- and players won't have to worry about it happening again for a long time. The developers also stressed that Overwatch 2 would feel more like a sequel than an update when it launches, thanks to the new content and rework into 5v5 matches. Spector explains that many systems fell in place simultaneously, like cross-play, cross-progression, and the seasonal model, so it made sense to lower the barriers to entry and launch free-to-play this year.
"We are dedicated to putting out content frequently and consistently in perpetuity."

Read more