 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Numbers don’t lie: EA Sports College Football 25 is 2024’s bestselling game

By
A quarterback throws the ball in EA Sports College Football 25.
EA

Do you ever wonder which game sells the best each year? Here’s a hint: usually, it’s not the award winners. EA Sports College Football 25 is the bestselling game of 2024, according to the research firm Circana. It’s closely followed by Call of Duty: Black Ops 6Helldivers II, and Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero.

This data comes courtesy of Mat Piscatella, executive director at Circana, who shared the findings on Bluesky. However, more interesting than just being the bestselling game of 2024, EA Sports College Football 25 is also the bestselling sports game in U.S. history, and it ranks within the top 50 bestselling games of all time by U.S. dollar sales.

Recommended Videos

Despite that impressive win, the video game industry has taken a hit this year. Spending across hardware, content, and accessories is down by 7% versus a year ago, and the year-to-date spending is flat. However, consumers still spent $5.8 billion this year. Even if spending is slightly down, it doesn’t mark a decline in the industry overall.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

One reason sales declined in November is due to the launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. The game primarily generates revenue through sales of the title, but also through in-game cosmetic purchases and the battle pass. It has been such a runaway hit that its popularity has drawn players from other franchises.

Related

If we step back and take a look at 2024 overall, then the biggest launch is obviously Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket. This mobile title released in late October and skyrocketed to the No. 2 revenue-earning game worldwide in November, according to Samuel Aune of Sensor Tower. The only game that beat out TCG Pocket was Honor of Kings, a mobile-focused MOBA.

Don’t count out hardware, either. The Nintendo Switch has finally, officially exceeded lifetime sales of the PlayStation 2 in the U.S. market, and the PlayStation 5 Pro made up 19% of all PlayStation sales and 28% of all earnings.

If you’re interested in reading more, check out Piscatella’s Bluesky post. He includes dozens of interesting data points on everything from physical sales to hardware.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket just got its first major update
Pokemon TCG Pocket cards from right to left: Serperior, Aerodactyl ex, Celebi ex, Vaporean, Mew ex.

You might have opened up Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket this morning to find a new option for booster packs. If not, that sentence probably has you scrambling for your phone. That's right: the Mythical Island booster pack is finally here, and they are apparently all Mew-themed.

We knew the update was coming, but players aren't patient. The new booster set contains 86 cards -- 68 new ones, plus 18 rare versions -- and you'll also get a set of 12 free hourglasses as a gift from the development team.

Read more
Marvel Rivals devs say cross-progression is coming, but not soon
Teams of marvel heroes flying towards each other.

Marvel Rivals is off to a flying start and has crossplay right out of the gate, but the game is still missing a few key features. Currently, each platform has different progression tracking. NetEase Games says that cross-progression is under active development, but it could still be a long way off.

Tracking progression across multiple platforms involves a bit of technical wizardry. It took four years for a feature like that to come to Apex Legends, so we have our fingers crossed it won't take that long to reach Marvel Rivals.

Read more
How to get free skins in Fortnite (December 2024)
Fortnite Chord Kahele skin

Fortnite cosmetics are always a hot sell in the gaming community due to their rarity, value in V-Bucks, and unique designs. Among those, skins are the most popular cosmetic item in the game, and some players even spend a fortune purchasing almost every Item Shop outfit.

However, some players who like the free-to-play aspect of the game rely on free rewards in the Battle Pass or through quests and events that Epic releases from time to time. But it's quite rare that Fortnite gives out a free skin to its player base, let alone multiple outfits in a single go, but that is exactly what is available for players right now.

Read more