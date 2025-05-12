 Skip to main content
What’s hotter than a fire-breathing demon? This Doom-themed pizza

A mech punches a demon in Doom: The Dark Ages.
Bethesda

Xbox has partnered with Prince St. Pizza to offer a limited-time Doom-inspired pie baked “in brimstone and fury,” and in addition to being delicious, it provides a free skin and one month of Xbox Game Pass for hungry gamers. Anyone who purchases the Hellfire Pepperoni (yes, that’s the actual name of the pizza) will receive the timed-exclusive Doom Slayer Skin.

As for the pizza itself, make sure you have a drink handy. It’ll make your mouth as hot as if you were breathing in hellfire yourself, with smoked mozzarella, pepperoni, fresh habaneros, a drizzle of hot honey, and Prince St. Pizza’s special spicy marinara. Fans of spicy food will find themselves right at home with this dish, but it’s only available between May 12 and June 15 at any Prince St. Pizza location.

Unfortunately, the chain isn’t as widespread as we’d like — you can only find locations in New York, Miami, California, and Toronto.

Doomslayer on a dragon with red wings.
ID Software

“We were fired up to collaborate with DOOM: The Dark Ages,” says CEO of Prince St. Pizza Lawrence Longo. “It’s one of the most iconic video game franchises of all time — intense, over-the-top, and totally unapologetic — with a fanbase that continues to show up. That energy inspired us to bring the heat with bold flavor, big attitude, and a little chaos — in the best way possible. We had a blast dreaming up a pizza worthy of the DOOM universe and we think fans are going to love what we cooked up.”

In addition to the in-game bonuses, the pie comes in a limited-edition box and fans can go on the Prince St. Pizza website to get limited-edition Doom: The Dark Ages x Prince St. Pizza t-shirts.

Doom: The Dark Ages is a prequel to Doom 2016 and Doom Eternal that maintains the same frenetic energy as the previous titles. It releases on May 15 on Xbox Series, PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

