Don’t ignore Spider-Man 2’s side missions. They’re the best parts of the game

Giovanni Colantonio
By

With Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 out, you might be tempted to devour Insomniac’s new superhero adventure as fast as possible like a hungry Venom. I wouldn’t blame you. The sequel’s sprawling story is a complicated web of threads that beg to be untangled. It’s tempting to zoom from mission to mission, ignoring all other side activities until New York City has been properly saved from Kraven’s wrath.

If you find yourself in that boat, consider this a PSA: Don’t skip out on Spider-Man 2’s side missions. Though they aren’t as glitzy as the main campaign, the sequel’s best moments are consistently tucked away in quieter quests that emphasize compassion and community support over comic book violence. They’re the moments that best illustrate what it truly means to be a superhero.

Community support

Just like the previous two Spider-Man games, Insomniac’s open-world take on New York City is filled with optional storylines. Early on, Peter and Miles can stop to clean up a mess left by Sandman or take up jobs as local photographers. These aren’t just empty checklists to complete; even something as simple as collecting every Spider-bot in town leads to some kind of narrative payoff that’s usually worth seeing through to the end (especially since a 100% completion only takes around 35 hours).

The real meat of the adventure, though, comes in proper side missions. Peter and Miles get a handful of local requests through their FNSM app during the story that emphasize the “friendly neighborhood” part of Spider-Man’s job. Rather than dealing with evil supervillains, these are much gentler missions that have the duo connecting with their community on a more human level.

Two bodega cat spider-men mascots.
Sony Interactive Entertainment

Spider-Man 2’s best side quest comes when the heroes are asked to track down a missing grandpa. It’s a simple mission, as players just have to schlep around different spots in Brooklyn to try and find a wandering man. It doesn’t end in an exciting action set piece; instead, the payoff is Spider-Man sitting down with the old man in a park, who shares the story of how he and his wife met. It’s a tear-jerking scene and one that solidifies Spider-Man as not just a superhero, but a member of the community.

It’s a much-needed change of pace after the series’ first game, as the side missions there cast the webbed hero as a vigilante surveilling the city for the NYPD. Extra activities were more centered around breaking up drug deals and beating up low-level criminals. It’s an approach that earned the game some rightful criticism at the time, as it posited that a superhero is just a crime-fighting cop on a larger scale. Spider-Man 2 revises that thesis to underline the importance of being a helpful figure in the community.

Some Miles-specific side-missions push that further. One main quest unlocks a side story where Miles needs to track down some stolen instruments and return them to a museum. The missions themselves are standard superhero fare, as he swings through the streets chasing down runaway trucks. The conclusion of that quest is its real heart though, as it rewards players with a fully explorable museum celebrating Black musicians. The mission isn’t about pummeling crooks, sending them to jail, and calling it a day. Rather, it’s about giving something back to the community and honoring its history.

Street art of the Spider-Men in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.
Sony Interactive Entertainment

Spider-Man 2’s best missions consistently deal in compassion, with both heroes really taking the time to understand and love their city. And it wants players to feel the same way. One of the finest side-missions in the bunch lets players control Hailey Cooper, Miles’ deaf friend whom he communicates with through sign language. It’s a simple mission where she sets out to find a graffiti artist who tagged a flower shop, but all sound is muffled during it. For a brief moment, players get to experience New York City from her perspective as she carries out her own street-level heroism that’s as important as anything Spider-Man does.

Stories like this unlock Spider-Man 2’s more nuanced take on superheroism amid a massive comic book story with supernatural stakes. A hero isn’t just someone who can beat up a bank robber; sometimes, it’s someone who takes the time to help a blind woman find a service dog.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is out now on PS5.

Giovanni Colantonio
Section Editor, Gaming
Giovanni is a writer and video producer focusing on happenings in the video game industry.
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has instant open-world character switching
Peter and Miles perched next to each other in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Insomniac Games has finally confirmed whether or not players will be able to switch between the two playable versions of Spider-Man while exploring the open world of Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Ever since it was confirmed that Peter Parker and Miles Morales would both be playable in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, the question of whether or not players would be able to switch between them at any time in the open world arose. Although Marvel's Spider-Man 2's gameplay debut at the PlayStation Showcase didn't confirm whether or not that was the case, Creative Director Bryan Intihar revealed the answer in an interview with Eurogamer: yes, you can. 
"We have content designed around Peter, we have content designed around Miles, and we have content where you can play either. You'll be able to -- in the open world -- freely switch between them with a simple button press," Intihar confirmed. Insomniac Games also confirmed to Eurogamer that Peter and Miles will each have their own skill tree, although they will also share a third. For the most part, it looks like players will have a lot of freedom about how and with whom they want to tackle any sort of open-world objectives or sidequests.
Things will get a little more restrictive during more linear story missions, like the one we saw during the PlayStation Showcase, though. "When you're playing the main story, we control when you switch between Pete and Miles ... it's done in service to the story when we're making those switches, for sure," Intihar told Eurogamer. "So, as you saw on that gameplay reveal, which is a segment of the main story, we are predetermining those based on what we want to do for how the story plays out."
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will be released exclusively for PlayStation 5 sometime this fall.

Read more
The most exciting PlayStation Showcase trailers you shouldn’t miss
A planet floats in the sky in Marathon.

Sony returned to its long-form PlayStation Showcase format today with an hourlong reveal stream showing off what's next for the PlayStation 5. The stream was filled with plenty of exciting announcements, from a remake of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater to a spectacular Marvel's Spider-Man 2 trailer. Those were just a few of the games shown off during the stream though, which was packed with trailers.

There was a lot to see and no one would blame you if you missed a few things during the hour. From astonishing indie games from celebrated studios to a mysterious new project from Bungie, these are the trailers you need to catch up on if you missed the show.
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 | Gameplay Reveal

Read more
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 gets wild gameplay trailer, but no release date
Kraven the Hunter appears in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Insomniac Games showed off a new gameplay trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 during Sony's May 2023 PlayStation Showcase. The action-packed clip showed off its villain, the iconic Kraven the Hunter, but it didn't give the game a release date. It's still only scheduled for fall 2023.

The new trailer gave us our closest glimpse at Sony's upcoming release we've seen yet. It begins with a very cinematic clip showing off classic Spider-Man villain Kraven the Hunter. From there, we flash-forward a bit to New York City, where we see Peter Parker and Miles Morales working together to save the city. Parker has a fancy new black suit with a lot of wild powers. In the trailer, we see multiple black spider arms coming out of it and slamming enemies.

Read more