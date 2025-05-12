 Skip to main content
New free-to-play Steam games: Here’s how to play them

Pixel art fruit from Nanika Game Online.
Steam

If you do a quick search for free-to-play games on Steam, you get over 6,700 matches — but that’s not enough free games for Valve. The company adds more and more free titles all the time, and this month we’ve got yet another fresh batch.

Covering genres such as multiplayer, horror, first-person combat, open-world adventure, and 3D platformers, Steam has added well over 20 games since the start of May. Here are some of the best-looking ones:

  • Hamster Hustle: a multiplayer tag game where you play as ridiculously colored hamsters running around an elaborate cage. The hamsters also dance.
Free-to-play hamster game on Steam.
Steam
  • Tankazooka: a 2D platformer about a broken tank that has to use its barrel gun to propel itself up and forward over obstacles.
Tank blowing up in Tankazooka game.
Steam
  • FALARMA – Open World: a pixel art open-world exploration game with missions, side quests, and regular content updates.
Falarma open world winter scene.
Steam
  • Triage: a point-and-click adventure/narrative game where you play as a doctor in a small town suffering from a strange outbreak of illness.
Triage game on Steam.
Steam
  • Sirocco: an early access MOBA that focuses on battleship warfare with 5v5 gameplay.
Battleship MOBA game Sirocco.
Steam
  • Banshee: a first-person horror game about escaping from a house where all the doors are locked and a murderous banshee is chasing after you.
A locked door in a horror game.
Steam
  • Nanika Game Online: an item-matching, tetris-style game with online multiplayer gameplay. It has a simple style, cute pixel art, and a Japanese name that sort of translates to “Something Game Online.”
Screenshot of Nanika game online.
Steam

If you want to try out any of these games, simply head to the links or throw the name into Steam’s search bar. Not every free game is available across all platforms, so make sure to check the icons above the “Play Game” button. Many titles are Windows-only, but some will also play on macOS and/or SteamOS and Linux.

You can also check the system requirements toward the bottom of the page, though you should be able to play these simple games on just about any setup.

If none of these titles interest you, use the filters and top-seller/top-rated tabs available on Steam’s search page to check out thousands of other free-to-play games. There’s also an “Under $5” section where you can view the games with the tiniest price tags.

Willow Roberts
Willow Roberts
Computing Writer
Willow Roberts has been a Computing Writer at Digital Trends for a year and has been writing for about a decade. She has a…

