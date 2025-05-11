Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. goes multiplatform with crossplay and more

Sunday’s Virtua Fighter Spring Direct revealed a load of new information about upcoming games, including the as-yet-untitled Virtua Fighter 6 and Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. The biggest news? R.E.V.O. is coming to Xbox Series, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch 2, with full cross-play support and rollback netcode, although the team stayed quiet on exactly when it will release.

According to Siji Aoki, the lead for legacy Virtua Fighter projects, “I know we’ve kept you waiting, but our Steam release, Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O., is finally coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2!” This is something fans have requested since the game first launched. “To make your gameplay experience even smoother, the rollback functionality used in the Steam version will be supported on all platforms.”

In addition to the announcement that Virtua Fighter 5 is coming to more platforms, the team also teased more information about Virtua Fighter 6 and revealed the return of beloved character Wolf Hawkfield, redesigned with a bushy, Ganondorf-like beard and covered in tats. As Hawkfield strolled onto the stage, the in-game announcer referred to his return from a “controversial retirement.”

“In previous Virtua Fighter games, the backstories and motivations of the characters weren’t well known,” says new Virtua Fighter Project Producer Riichiro Yamada. “This is one of the major differences between the previous games and our new game. Playing the new game will give you a much better sense of who the characters are, including their backstories and personalities.”

A behind-the-scenes look says the new Virtua Fighter project will borrow Ryu Ga Gatoku Studio’s narrative prowess to flesh out the characters you know and love, including their origin stories. The studio is known for the Yakuza series, and the character designs for both new and returning characters will reflect elements of their backgrounds.

The Direct gave no clear release date for either game, but it demonstrated that both are well into development. It’s a tease, but all fans can do for now is be patient until more information (and hopefully a release date) is revealed.