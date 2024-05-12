NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Sunday, May 12

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Something written on the underside of a Snapple cap – FACT
- Crossbreed of two zoo cats – LIGER
- Very absurd – INANE
- Nonglossy finish, as for a photo – MATTE
- “Oh, ___ your heart!” – BLESS
Down
- End-of-semester exam – FINAL
- Banded rock – AGATE
- “That’s just my two ___” – CENTS
- The Lorax speaks for them, so he says – TRESS
- An arm or a leg – LIMB
Editors' Recommendations
- NYT Strands today: hints, spangram and answers for Sunday, May 12
- NYT Connections: hints and answers for Sunday, May 12
- If you love Wordle and Connections, Puzzmo may be your next daily obsession
- Wordle’s wild year: New York Times breaks down the phenomenon’s big 2022
- CES 2023: Wordle will take to the skies thanks to Delta Air Lines