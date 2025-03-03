The premier baseball simulation game is back once again with MLB The Show 25. While it was a former PlayStation exclusive, for the past few years players on all platforms have been able to enjoy America’s pastime. Sports games, along with shooters like Black Ops 6 and Valorant, live or die based on their online modes. This year’s entry looks like it will be the most refined and fully featured game yet, but will it be a cross-platform game so you can pit your best team against your friends no matter where they are playing? Let’s see if MLB The Show 25 strikes out on having cross-platform support.

Is MLB The Show 25 cross-platform

Yes, now that MLB The Show has been available on more than just PlayStation consoles it has fully embraced crossplay. MLB The Show 25 will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and even the Switch, with players on all systems able to match up with one another. This is especially impressive for the Switch version but certainly a welcome addition to keep the number of potential players high.

Recommended Videos

Beyond crossplay, MLB The Show 25 is implementing a full cross progression system. If you create an MLB The Show account you can link your PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Online accounts so that your progress will move with you between consoles. However, you will need to purchase the game on each individual console if you want to take advantage of this feature. Unlike previous years, MLB The Show 25 will not be on Game Pass at launch either so there is no way to access the game without purchasing it.