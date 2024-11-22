MLB The Show 25 will ditch one of the series’ most unpopular features

PlayStation revealed the first details of its sports game MLB The Show 25, and from just this basic information, it’s looking like a different beast compared to its predecessor.

The biggest change in MLB The Show 25 unveiled in a PlayStation Blog post this week is that the developers at Sony San Diego are removing Sets and Seasons from Diamond Dynasty. This feature was introduced in MLB The Show 24, but was poorly received by players since it limited cards obtained in the Diamond Dynasty mode just to their season. It was meant to expand the game’s live-service offerings, but it backfired with the player base. Now cards can be used across seasons and the game’s life cycle.

“We appreciate the feedback from our community and have also decided that Sets and Seasons will not be returning in MLB The Show 25, allowing every card to be used freely throughout the year,” the post read.

This change is also coming over to MLB The Show 24 starting with Season 4. The new Now & Later MLB The Show packs can be used in MLB The Show 24 starting Friday. This will act as a way to bridge the gap between the two games and signal to players that the developers are hearing their concerns.

Sony San Diego also teased more changes coming to Diamond Dynasty, MLB The Show’s section where you build a team of athletes by opening virtual packs and playing through various single-player and multiplayer modes, such as tiny seasons. However, those changes will be revealed at a later date.

The developers will also be making adjustments to how much customization players will have in its Road to the Show mode, improving metrics in Franchise mode, and more.

While the MLB The Show series is developed and published by Sony (in partnership with the MLB), it still releases on Xbox consoles, and that’ll likely be the case for MLB The Show 25. MLB The Show 24 was also on Xbox Game Pass, so you can expect it there too.