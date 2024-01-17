MLB Live Stream: How to watch baseball without cable in 2024

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Whether you’re simply looking to catch a single game or you want a way to tune in to all 162 contests of your favorite team, there are plenty of different ways to watch a live stream of MLB games in 2024.

Every team will play the majority of their games on their specific local regional sports network, while some may be nationally televised on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, Fox, Fox Sports 1, TBS or MLB Network, and a few will stream exclusively on Apple TV+ or ESPN+.

As such, your options will differ depending on whether you want to watch in-market games, out-of-market games or nationally televised games, but rest assured there are ways no matter where you live. Here’s a full rundown of how to watch MLB games in 2024 without cable:

Is There a Free MLB Live Stream?

Depending on what channel or game you’re looking to watch, there are several different ways to watch MLB games streaming online for free. FuboTV, DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Apple TV+ and MLB.TV all include MLB games in different capacities and all offer free trials of varying lengths. That means you could try them all out and watch MLB for about a month before actually needing to pay.

Watch MLB on FuboTV

Most regional sports networks (you can see what local channels are available in your zip code here), ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, Fox and Fox Sports 1 are all included FuboTV‘s “Pro” plan ($79.99 per month), while MLB Network is in the “Sports Lite” add-on ($9.99). The biggest drawback is that TBS is not included, but most regular season games that are broadcast on TBS will be simulcast on regional sports networks anyways. Additionally, MLB.TV, which lets you watch every single out-of-market game for the season, is also available as an add-on ($24.99 per month).

You can include the base plan and any add-ons you want with your free seven-day trial.

Watch MLB on DirecTV Stream

ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, Fox, Fox Sports 1 and TBS are all included in DirecTV Stream‘s “Entertainment” package ($79.99 per month) and up, while nearly every regional sports network (you can check the local channel availability in your zip code here) and MLB Network are in the “Choice” package ($83.99 per month for your first two months, then $108.99 per month after that) and up.

Any of the aforementioned packages can be selected as part of your free five-day trial.

Watch MLB on YouTube TV

In terms of regional sports networks, YouTube TV only has the NBC Sports ones and SNY, so if you’re looking to watch in-market local games, this is only an option for the Chicago White Sox (NBC Sports Chicago), Oakland Athletics (NBC Sports California), Philadelphia Phillies (NBC Sports Philadelphia), San Francisco Giants (NBC Sports Bay Area) and New York Mets (SNY). ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, Fox, Fox Sports 1 and TBS are all also included in the “Base Plan” ($62.99 per month for your first three months, then $72.99 after that), though TBS is not available. This comes with a five-day YouTube TV free trial.

Watch MLB on Hulu With Live TV

Much like YouTube TV, Hulu With Live TV only includes the NBC Sports RSN’s, as well as SNY, so this one is limited to only a few markets if you want to watch local games. But if you live in one of those markets, this is certainly a strong option, as Hulu With Live TV ($76.99 per month) includes ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, Fox, Fox Sports 1 and TBS (no MLB Network), plus it comes bundled at no extra cost with Disney+ and ESPN+, which typically has at least one out-of-market MLB game every day during the regular season.

Unfortunately, there is currently no free trial for Hulu With Live TV.

Watch MLB on Sling TV

Sling TV doesn’t offer any regional sports networks, so this is only if you’re looking to watch the nationally televised games. If that is what you want, though, this is the cheapest way to do it. The “Sling Orange + Blue” bundle, which includes ESPN, ESPN2, Fox (select markets), Fox Sports 1 and TBS, costs just $55 per month, plus you can get your first month for half off. MLB Network is in the “Sports Extra” package for an extra $11 per month.

Watch MLB on ESPN+

This isn’t going to be the way to watch your local, in-market team, but if you simply want to watch a random daily game, ESPN+ broadcasts one out-of-market MLB game each day during the regular season. ESPN+, which also includes tons of other live sports, documentaries and other original content, costs $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year.

Watch MLB on Apple TV+

Like last season, there will be a weekly “Friday Night Baseball” game (or two), which will be broadcast exclusively on Apple TV+ and won’t be on regular cable TV anywhere. Apple TV+ costs $9.99 per month, but it comes with a free seven-day trial and often features other offers for free trials.

Watch MLB on Amazon

Another option if you live in a different area than the team you want to watch, MLB.TV is available on Amazon Prime Channels. This is ultimately the same option as the regular MLB.TV offered through the MLB website, as you’ll be able to watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised game for the season. The only difference is you’ll be able to watch on Amazon’s digital platforms, which are typically more reliable than MLB’s.

MLB.TV is $24.99 per month for the “All Team Pass,” or $129.99 for the year for the “Single Team Pass” if you only want to watch one team’s out-of-market games.

