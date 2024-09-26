Family Feud meets the internet in the newest Jackbox Games release. The developer of ridiculous party games announced The Jackbox Survey Scramble, a spinoff of just survey games coming this October.

The standalone title will have four game modes. All are about guessing survey answers, although it’s not always about figuring out which is the most popular. The Hilo mode lets you figure out the least and most popular answers, while speed mode is, as you can imagine, about guessing as fast as possible. You can rank answers in Squares mode, and, finally, get more competitive in the team-based Bounce mode, which has less to do with finding the best answers than finding the correct answers to block your enemies. Jackbox says in a press release that more modes will be added by the end of 2024 for free. There is also a family-friendly option in the settings to make it a little less… Jackbox for kids.

You can check it out ahead of release with a free demo available during Steam Next Fest, which starts on October 14. Survey Scramble will launch in the weeks after this demo event ends on PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation. It’s also available to wishlist on Steam.

Survey Scramble compiles its answers by constantly updating with survey answers from other players, so no play sessions will be similar.

This is just the latest game from Jackbox Games, which skipped a standard Party Pack launch this year. It decided instead to release Jackbox Naughty Pack on September 12, which featured M-rated versions of three Jackbox titles. It also delivered The Jackbox Megapicker, a free Steam launcher that corrals all your owned Party Packs into one place, making party nights where you have to choose a game much smoother.