The Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific update that introduced the new Caldera map went live on December 9, but it’s off to a rocky start. Players are experiencing issues on all platforms, but on PlayStation specifically, the game is chock-full of visual bugs, some of which render it unplayable.

Visual issues such as texture pop-in don’t even scratch the surface. Some players have reported issues with assets that never fully load in, such as the following example from Twitter user Cosmomeister.

The above tweet was in response to Charlie Intel, a popular Call of Duty site that tweeted a video showcasing an example of texture pop-in with the new map’s trees. Though, Cosmomeister’s image isn’t even the worst of the bunch.

While these visual bugs aren’t acceptable, the game is still playable if they occur — sort of. But there are other visual bugs that practically make the game unplayable.

One bug I experienced absolutely destroyed the model for one of the weapons I was using in such a way that it caused the gun to visually go haywire, as shown in the image above. This happened after simply picking up a weapon, without even aiming down sights. When aiming down sights, the majority of the screen was covered, making it impossible to win a gunfight against an opponent. I encountered this multiple times.

Thankfully, Raven Software is aware of the issue and according to the Warzone Trello board, it is being investigated. According to the board, there are several other known problems, such as an issue that disconnects players’ controllers, voice chat cutting out, inconsistent weapon models, and more. Outside of visual bugs, we also encountered a problem in which the attachments we applied to a weapon weren’t actually reflecting in-game.

It’s unclear when these issues will be fixed, but given the severity of them, it shouldn’t be long.

