  1. Gaming

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific is full of wild visual bugs on PlayStation

Joseph Yaden
By

The Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific update that introduced the new Caldera map went live on December 9, but it’s off to a rocky start. Players are experiencing issues on all platforms, but on PlayStation specifically, the game is chock-full of visual bugs, some of which render it unplayable.

Visual issues such as texture pop-in don’t even scratch the surface. Some players have reported issues with assets that never fully load in, such as the following example from Twitter user Cosmomeister.

not just the trees…😁 pic.twitter.com/6qKJXrboL8

&mdash; Cosmomeister (@Cosmomeister1) December 8, 2021

The above tweet was in response to Charlie Intel, a popular Call of Duty site that tweeted a video showcasing an example of texture pop-in with the new map’s trees. Though, Cosmomeister’s image isn’t even the worst of the bunch.

While these visual bugs aren’t acceptable, the game is still playable if they occur — sort of. But there are other visual bugs that practically make the game unplayable.

A visual bug in Call of Duty: Warzone.

One bug I experienced absolutely destroyed the model for one of the weapons I was using in such a way that it caused the gun to visually go haywire, as shown in the image above. This happened after simply picking up a weapon, without even aiming down sights. When aiming down sights, the majority of the screen was covered, making it impossible to win a gunfight against an opponent. I encountered this multiple times.

Thankfully, Raven Software is aware of the issue and according to the Warzone Trello board, it is being investigated. According to the board, there are several other known problems, such as an issue that disconnects players’ controllers, voice chat cutting out, inconsistent weapon models, and more. Outside of visual bugs, we also encountered a problem in which the attachments we applied to a weapon weren’t actually reflecting in-game.

It’s unclear when these issues will be fixed, but given the severity of them, it shouldn’t be long.

Editors' Recommendations

How to convert HEIC files to JPEG on a Mac

HEIC file to JPG conversion illustration.

Fortnite Delta-One quests and how to complete them

Marcus Fenix from Fortnite.

Best cheap printer deals for December 2021

best printers for small businesses brother hl l8360cdw laser printer 1

How to remap the Bixby button on your Samsung device

Galaxy S10 Plus

How to cancel subscriptions on an iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch

iPhone XS Max

How to program an RCA universal remote

GE 33709

Best Apple deals and sales for December 2021

dell xps 15 vs macbook pro 16 apple ry 14 1200x9999

Apple iPhone SE (2022): Everything we know so far

apple iphone se review 2020 back hand red

The rumored RX 6000S may be AMD’s secret ace for gaming laptops in 2022

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop.

How to install Kodi on your iPhone or iPad

re engineer humanity evan selinger interview caucasian woman using cell phone in bed

How to hide photos on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch

Apple iPhone 7 Plus iphone 8 plus

How to livestream on Nintendo Switch

Person holding Nintendo Switch, looking at the home screen.

Samsung may not be killing off the Galaxy Note after all

samsung galaxy note 22 rumour rumor