Activision teases Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III’s biggest improvements

Tomas Franzese
By

Activision has just teased lots of new details about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, which launches this November. That includes the fact that the game will contain a Zombies mode, more open-ended campaign missions, and introduce a new “Call of Duty HQ” that will serve as a hub for all future Call of Duty games.

The official logo for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.
Activision

These details were all revealed in a new blog post posted on the series’ website ahead of the in-game event that will give us our first in-depth look at Modern Warfare II. In it, Activision clears up a lot of rumors about the game to try and show that Modern Warfare III is still an “incredible, premium annual game experience across Campaign, Multiplayer and Co-operative modes” despite reportedly starting development as a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II expansion.

Some of the features listed we already knew about, like the fact that this year’s campaign features Makarov as a villain and that players can carry over their progression and inventory from Modern Warfare II. Others are new, though, like the fact that the campaign will feature new “Open Combat” missions. That seems to imply that Modern Warfare III’s campaign levels will offer more freedom than is typical in a Call of Duty level. When it comes to multiplayer, the post states that players can expect new combat vest, perk, tac-stance movement, and after-market parts systems in addition to some Riochet Anti-Cheat Improvements.

More importantly, it’s finally officially confirmed that this year’s game will feature a Zombies mode. Titled Modern Warfare Zombies, Activision calls it the “largest Zombies offering to date.” Finally, Activision made it clear that it plans on keeping all Call of Duty content closely bundled together going forward. After Modern Warfare III launches, Call of Duty HQ will be introduced and serve as “one access point for your future Call of Duty content.”

While there aren’t many specifics on all of these things, we at least now have a broader picture of what to expect from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III when it launches on November 10.

