 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is official and it’s coming this November

Tomas Franzese
By

Activision has confirmed a November 10 release date for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III with a teaser trailer following a barrage of leaks.

The shooter, which is going to be a direct sequel to 2022’s Modern Warfare II, was the subject of lots of reports and leaks prior to this announcement. Reports from Bloomberg revealed that this game was originally going to be a Modern Warfare II expansion, but it later got upgraded to a full game. Then, over the summer, more game details started to leak before some Monster Energy advertisements revealed the game’s title prematurely. Activision coyly acknowledged this leak on Twitter at the time, but finally pulled the curtain back on the project today with a video titled “Modern Warfare III is Coming.”

Modern Warfare III is Coming

It begins with some green soundwaves on-screen and a lot of radio chatter in the background. Then, the soundwaves turn from green to red before the perspective then pushes into them, creating a trippy red void. In there, we briefly see waveform images of a snake and Captain Price before he says, “Never bury your enemies alive” over the silhouette of a new character. This is believed to be Vladimir Makarov, the villain of the original Modern Warfare trilogy, who was teased in the post-credit scene for last year’s campaign. After all of that, the title Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is confirmed, as is the release date of November 10.

The villain of Modern Warfare III in its teaser video.
Activision

This date falls right in line with the late October to early November window in which Call of Duty games usually come out. It also places its launch after Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard acquisition is expected to be complete, so it looks like this may be the first Call of Duty game released under Microsoft. Other than that date, official details on the game are fairly scarce. Thankfully, we shouldn’t have to wait too much longer to learn more.

Recommended Videos

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III launches on November 10. 

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
Everything announced at Summer Game Fest kickoff 2023
Key art for Mortal Kombat 1 shows Liu Kang.

Geoff Keighley returned today with his third Summer Game Fest kickoff showcase. This showcase featured titles big and small from all corners of the video game industry. We got new looks at games like Mortal Kombat 1, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, and Alan Wake 2, trailers for the new seasons of Fortnite and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and even the announcement of games like Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and Sonic Superstars.

Like previous Summer Game Fest kickoff showcases, this live stream was quite dense, with lots of games to keep track of. Don't worry if you think you missed some featured games, though, as we've rounded up every announcement made during the Summer Game Fest kickoff showcase.
Prince of Persia returns with The Lost Crown next January
Prince of Persia The Lost Crown - Reveal Gameplay Trailer

Read more
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0’s new update just nerfed the game’s best weapons
Characters on Ashika Island in Warzone 2.0.

Activision has released a new Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 update that nerfs the game's best long-range weapons: the Cronen Squall and the ISO Hemlock. Specifically, the damage across both weapons has been reduced, making them both less effective in all situations.

The news comes from the battle royale game's latest round of patch notes, which outlines the new changes to the weapons. There are some major implications to those changes, though the updates aren't as devastating as they might initially seem. Here's every tweak that was implemented in the new patch.

Read more
6 months after launch, is Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 worth playing?
is warzone 20 worth playing six months after launch 2 0

Six months after its initial release, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has evolved tremendously, with many new features added as part of major updates. Despite this, the game still feels slightly unfinished in ways, lacking some of the features that made the original so great. Warzone 2.0 is a complex beast that may steer newcomers away, but if players can learn to master it, the battle royale can be a lot of fun, especially with a team.

But with so much competition in the battle royale space, is Warzone 2.0 worth your time six months later? Here's the current state of the popular shooter after a lot of retooling from Activision.
Slow trickle

Read more