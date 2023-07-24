It looks like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will be the title of this year’s Call of Duty game. Following several leaks, including an undeniable one connected to Monster Energy, a joking tweet from the official Call of Duty Twitter account appears to confirm that this is true.

Leaks suggesting that 2023’s Call of Duty game is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III have existed for months, but ramped up recently. On July 17, the Call of Duty Twitter account put up tweets asking if Operators, weapons, and bundles from Modern Warfare II should carry over to this year’s game and teasing that a big reveal would happen alongside the unveiling of Season 5. Later that day, Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier stated that this is a Sledgehammer Games-led project that started as an expansion and morphed into a full game.

Then, Monday morning, images of Monster Energy promotional materials connected to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III emerged on Twitter, giving us confirmation of the name and our first look at the game’s logo.

A leak like this is pretty difficult to deny, so Activision decided to play along with it. “Whew. Mondays,” the official Call of Duty account tweeted. “Anyone have an energy drink they can spare?”

While not a traditional, explicit announcement, this tweet confirms the validity of the Monster Energy leak and affirms that this year’s Call of Duty will be a direct follow-up to 2022’s Modern Warfare II. Now, we’ll just have to wait and see when Activision decides to officially reveal more about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III itself.

Because it’s not officially announced yet, we don’t know what Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III’s release date or launch platforms are. Still, it’s likely that it will launch across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox sometime this October or November after Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard acquisition closes.

