Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III trailer teases a No Russian reimagining

Tomas Franzese
By

Activision Blizzard has fully pulled back the curtain on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III following an in-game event in its predecessor. This came alongside new gameplay that concludes by teasing a rebooted version of the series’ infamous No Russian mission.

The gameplay trailer focuses on the campaign missions, which got a lot more detail in a post on the game’s website. It affirms that the game follows Task Force 141 as they take on Vladimir Makarov and will feature some “Open Combat Missions” that give players multiple ways to complete objectives. The gameplay seems to mainly feature a stealthy run to one of these levels. Of course, the trailer’s most shocking moment comes at the end.

We see Makarov text someone “No Russian,” before they pull out a gun on a crowded plane. If you don’t remember, No Russian was one of the original Modern Warfare II’s most infamous missions, as it had players partake in a mass shooting terrorist attack at an airport with Russians. The level has influenced the tone of this rebooted Modern Warfare series, and it now looks like Modern Warfare III is set to reimagine this mission in some way, following up the Modern Warfare II post-credit scene that referenced it.

No Russian's reimagining in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
Activision

While the trailer focused on the campaign mainly, that post confirmed a lot of new info on multiplayer and Modern Warfare Zombies too. Its multiplayer features all 16 launch maps from 2009’s Modern Warfare II, two larger Battle maps for Ground War and Invasion, and an even bigger War map for the return of the War Mode introduced in Call of Duty: WWII. Map voting returns, so you can have a say in where you want to play a match.  Finally, Activision says Modern Warfare Zombies takes place in a new open world where players will fight Dark Aether Zombies, complete missions, and incorporate Extraction game elements. 

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III launches on PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on November 10.

Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
