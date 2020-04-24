  1. Gaming

Over 12.3 million people joined Travis Scott’s Fortnite concert

By

Travis Scott’s virtual Fortnite concert, Astronomical drew over 12.3 million concurrent streamers on the first day, says Epic Games. The music tour, which is set to take place across several days this week for players in different regions, also included the debut of Scott’s latest track, Astronomical.

In comparison, about 10.7 million people joined the last time Fortnite held a virtual concert which was way back in early 2019. It has headlined by electronic music producer and DJ, Marshmello. Epic Games has always been ambitious with its in-game events and Travis Scott’s was grander than ever with spectacular and psychedelic visuals.

“Astronomical is an other-worldly experience inspired by Cactus Jack’s creations, built from the ground up in Fortnite,” wrote Epic Games in the original announcement post.

In addition, keeping up with its traditions, Fortnite alongside also introduced a bunch of new Travis Scott skins, emotes, and dances. What’s more, players had the option to unlock free gear by going through special Astronomical challenges.

Fortnite’s Astronomical tour will run through April 26th and you can find the complete schedule with instructions on how to watch it here.

It’s likely that the forthcoming Astronomical dates won’t attract as many viewers as the first one. That’s mainly because streamers have already published videos of the entire concert on their YouTube or other channels which rules out the possibility of more non-gamers signing up on Fortnite just to watch the event. To ensure creators don’t run into any copyright hurdles, Epic Games said it worked with its “partners to ensure that content creators can share this one-of-a-kind experience with their communities.”

“You should be able to stream, make videos, and share across all platforms from April 23rd – May 23rd, without copyright claims or demonetization on content from the Astronomical experience. After that 30 day window has passed, your video will be demonetized, but no strikes or takedowns should be issued,” it added a blog post.

We don’t know yet how many new players Fortnite has gained in the last couple of days. But as new games such as Call of Duty: Warzone and Valorant continue to soar on the charts, it’s clear Fortnite will have to fall back on its special in-game events to stay relevant.

