Rapper and songwriter Travis Scott will debut a brand new track on Fortnite, with in-game concerts that are expected to draw massive numbers of players.

The Astronomical event will run from April 23 to April 25 and is inspired by the creations of Cactus Jack, which is the record label founded by Scott in 2017.

There are five showtimes to allow Fortnite players around the world to participate:

April 23, 7 p.m. ET

April 24, 10 a.m. ET

April 25, midnight ET

April 25, 11 a.m. ET

April 25, 6 p.m. ET

“Doors open” 30 minutes before each show, so players should come in early to secure their spot. Once capacity is reached, players will need to catch the next time slot.

Posters for Astronomical have started appearing in the game, with a UFO that looks to be made entirely out of speakers flying in the sky. Epic Games has not yet confirmed where the shows will be held, but players have spotted a stage under construction on an island near Sweaty Sands.

Scott is also the newest addition to Fortnite‘s Icon Series, allowing players to secure his skins and other cosmetics in the game’s Item Shop starting April 21. The game will also roll out a set of Astronomical challenges, with rewards that include a new Travis Scott spray, profile picture, and emote.

Fortnite players who attend any of the five Astronomical shows will receive the Astroworld Cyclone Gilder and two loading screens.

Scott’s Astronomical follows the arrival of Marvel’s anti-hero Deadpool in Fortnite and previous in-game concerts by artists Marshmello and Chance the Rapper.

