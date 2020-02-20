Fortnite season 2 is here, along with the latest collaboration between Epic Games and Disney. After crossovers with Avengers and Star Wars, the most recent one is with Deadpool. Players can unlock an official skin themed after the crazy Merc with a Mouth — but not in the way you might expect.

You can’t purchase the Fortnite Deadpool skin

Unlike almost all other crossover skins in Fortnite history, you can’t get the Deadpool outfit through buying it in the item shop. Instead, you have to unlock it through various challenges this season. It isn’t just one challenge, either, as there are new weekly challenges you must complete to earn it.

This situation is similar to the Fortbytes situation from season X, where players need to wait patiently to unlock this skin. Because of this, we recommend that you check back each week to see what new challenges are available and how to complete them.

While you can’t buy the Deadpool skin directly, you do need to purchase the season 2 battle pass to access some of the missions each week. Players without the premium season pass will not be able to earn this crossover skin.

Where to find Deadpool’s hideout

The Deadpool challenges every week are hidden and only found in his secret hideout. You can find this room by heading to the battle pass tab from the main lobby. This will take you to the secret agent room where you need to click on the vent on the right side of the room, as marked in the screenshot above.

This will take you to the Deadpool secret hideout, which is just a secluded bathroom.

Deadpool week 1 challenges: Find Deadpool’s letter

There are a couple of Deadpool missions available in the first week of season 2. You can access them via the computer in his hideout. Here are the challenges for week 1:

Find Deadpool’s letter to Epic Games

Do not thank the bus driver

Both objectives in week one are simple enough. The first is finding the letter that Deadpool wrote to Epic Games. This letter is in the same room as the computer, lying on the floor to the left of it. All you need to do is exit the computer and interact with it to complete part one.

The second challenge is a rather cruel one where you need to not thank the bus driver for their hard work. Jump into any match of battle royale you like and leap out of the bus whenever you want without thanking the bus driver. Essentially, don’t do anything at all except jump out and you will fulfill this objective automatically upon leaping out of the bus.

Though the skin doesn’t unlock until later in the season, you receive immediate rewards for completing these week 1 tasks. The reward this week is a Deadpool banner.

