How to get better at Fortnite

Fortnite is, without a doubt, the world’s most popular battle royale game. It has over 250 million registered users and continues to grow daily. With a number that large, Fortnite is home to players of all skill levels. From elite-level professionals — such as Tyler “Ninja” Blevins — to your 5-year-old nephew, gamers of all varieties have taken the plunge and jumped out of the Battle Bus. And if you’re hoping to finally outlast your nephew and win a Victory Royale, you’ll have to do more than just play the game on a regular basis.

In order to improve your Fortnite skills, you’ll need to optimize your settings, study the tactics of professional players, and take a structured approach to improving your building and shooting skills. None of these are incredibly difficult to work on, but truly mastering them will take hundreds of hours and a ridiculous amount of willpower. Here’s the best way to stay focused and improve your Fortnite skills.

Find comfortable control settings

This tip isn’t specific to Fortnite, but it’s the first thing you’ll want to adjust before progressing any further. Fortnite offers players a ridiculous amount of control over its, well, controls. Navigate to the Game section of the Settings menu and you’ll see several settings you can adjust. You’ll probably want to play around with the following:

Mouse Sensitivity

Mouse ADS Sensitivity

Mouse Scope Sensitivity

If you’re a console player — or a PC gamer who uses a controller — adjust these instead:

Controller Sensitivity X

Controller Sensitivity Y

Controller ADS Sensitivity

Controller Scope Sensitivity

Adjust these until you find something that feels comfortable to you. There are also dozens of guides out there written by professional players, so you can try to mimic their settings. Just remember — at the end of the day it’s all about what works best with your skills. There’s also nothing wrong with tweaking these settings if you find your skills improving and think you’d benefit from increased sensitivities.

Study professional gamers

It’s not enough to just watch other players on Twitch or Mixer. Instead, actively study them. Ask yourself, “Why did they pick up that weapon?” or “Why are they building this structure in this location?” There’s a lot of nuance that goes into the action of high-level players, and if you aren’t actively studying them play, you’ll miss a lot of the details.

Once you’ve studied some of the best players, try to replicate their gameplay for yourself. If you find that it’s not working properly, or you just don’t enjoy that style of play, try watching a different streamer. Keep this pattern up until you’ve found a pattern that you want to master.

Practice building structures

Regardless of what strategy you settle on, you’ll need to hone your building skills if you want to snag a Victory Royale. We’ve covered this extensively in another guide, but it all comes down to “intentional practice.” That doesn’t mean randomly throwing up the same dopey structure round after round, but actually learning from your mistakes.

Do you have trouble building quickly? Try to work on your manual dexterity so you can put walls up at an incredible pace. Are you creating shelter in odd locations? Figure out how your opponents are breaking in and take steps to fix it. There are so many things players can do wrong when it comes to building, so it’s important to figure out what is giving you the most trouble and then look into the specific issue.

One of the most common mistakes people make is actually building too much. Since the storm will constantly be closing in on you, don’t waste precious resources early in the round. It’s best to wait and build until it’s an absolutely necessity. Otherwise, you’ll have to expose yourself and go collect more materials right in the heat of battle.

Practice aiming with the best weapons

The last step to improving your Fortnite skills is one of the most tedious and requires hundreds of hours of practice. Improving your aim doesn’t happen overnight — it’ll take even the best players years to master their aiming technique. However, there’s one way to speed up the process, and that’s by practicing with the proper weapons.

While each weapon isn’t as unique as those in Counter Strike: Global Offensive — where players meticulously study recoil patterns of different rifles — there’s still a bit of nuance to each gun in Fortnite. The M16 is a common weapon you’ll encounter during a round, so it’s one of the first you should try to master. Bullets begin to spread out as you engage long-range targets, and learning how to properly tap the trigger when firing is key to dealing out significant damage.

Once you’ve tackled the M16, move on to the Tactical Shotgun. Memorize how much time passes between each shot, the range at which it’s accurate, and even how to quickly switch between two different shotguns.

One of the strongest weapons in the game is the SCAR, and it’s one you’ll need to master if you hope to play at the highest levels. It handles similarly to the M16 but comes with its own set of quirks. Plus, it’s a difficult gun to find as it’s exclusively an Epic or Legendary weapon. Once you get your hands on it, be sure to make it count. Otherwise it could be a while before you see one again.

Improving your Fortnite skills takes time

Becoming a better Fortnite player requires a lot of hard work and patience. Once you’ve found comfortable settings, try to replicate your favorite streamers’ gameplay style. Improving your building and aiming skills is a long-term task, and the skill ceiling is seemingly limitless. Fortnite is always being updated, too, so be sure to keep an eye on any new weapons or locations added to the game, so you’ll know if anything overpowered has been introduced. Epic also allows players to share creative maps via Island Codes. If you ever start to get bored with the base game, hop into some of these creative maps and mess around there. You’ll still be able to practice your aiming skills, and seeing the game from a new perspective is always useful.

