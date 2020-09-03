Fortnite‘s battle royale mode is all about appearance. Your style, clothing, and choice of pickaxe are just about as important as the number of victory royales you have. But all of that is meaningless if you have a goofy name that everyone scoffs at when they see you in matches.

How embarrassing.

As such, it is of the utmost importance that you have a name in Fortnite that you both like and feel comfortable sharing online. As we get older, it is common for our tastes and style to change, which is why the Fortnite username you made a couple of years ago might not accurately reflect the person you are today.

Keep in mind that this method does not change your PlayStation, Xbox, or Switch gamertag — it only applies to your Epic Games account. If you want to bypass those names when playing Fortnite on consoles, upgrade to a full Epic Games account.

If you’re looking to change your console gametag(s), read the following:

How to change your Fortnite name

Step 1: Log in to your Epic Games account.

Step 2: Once logged in, your account opens to the settings page by default. Click the blue Pencil button located to the right of the display name field.

Step 3: A pop-up window appears. Enter your new display name in the top text field. Confirm the name by entering it in the bottom text field.

Step 4: Click the box confirming that you understand the display name can’t be changed again for another two weeks. You absolutely cannot change your display name without checking this box.

Step 5: Click the blue Confirm button to finish.

Step 6: Finally, scroll to the bottom of the main account page and click the Save Changes button.

Your new identity is ready to be seen by all online. May they cower in fear.

Fortnite name limitation

Remember, there’s a limitation to changing your name. As already stated, you can only change your display name once every two weeks. While there are basically unlimited changes available, you’ll be stuck with whatever name you pick for those two weeks. Make it good, or hide offline until you can swap it out again.

Thankfully, name changes are completely free, so you won’t have to spend any money or V-Bucks to do so. If you’re uncomfortable with your current ID, feel free to change it up — just make it good.

