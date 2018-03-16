Learn how to change your gamertag on an Xbox One in just a few simple steps

Share

If you’ve been on Xbox One for a long enough time, you’ve probably seen your fair share of terrible gamertags. For some of you, though, you are that person with the terrible username, but you don’t have to be. It might seem tricky to change your username at first, but learning how to change your gamertag on an Xbox One is easier than it looks.

What’s especially nice about changing your gamertag on Xbox Live is that you can make the change on a variety of platforms. Below, we’ll show you how to change your gamertag on Xbox One, and through Xbox’s website.

Keep in mind that Xbox only allows you to change your gamertag for free if your original gamertag was created for you when you signed up for Xbox Live. Anytime you want to change your gamertag afterwards, you’ll have to pay a fee (which varies by region.)

Changing your gamertag through Xbox One

Step 1: Press the Xbox button on your controller to bring up the Xbox guide and select your gamerpic, which appears at the top of the guide.

Step 2: Select “My profile,” then “Customize profile.”

Step 3: In the “Customize Profile” menu, select your gamertag to edit.



Step 4: In the editing screen, type in your new gamertag and hit “Enter.” If you’ve picked a name that is already active, or that Microsoft deems offensive, you may see an error message that reads, “Sorry, this gamertag is now reserved. Try another one.” If you do, try a slight variant to your preferred gamertag. You might also want to read up on Xbox’s rules of conduct to make sure you’re working with the rules.

If you don’t have a handle in mind, Xbox suggests some available options. If you don’t like any of the suggested handles, select “More” to generate a new set of potential gamertags.

Step 5: After you’ve chosen your new gamertag, select “Claim it” and then, “Sounds good.”

Changing your gamertag through a web browser

Step 1: Go to account.xbox.com, and sign in with the email address and password associated with your gamertag.

Step 2: From the home page, click on your gamerpic in top-right corner of the window. Using the drop-down menu, select “Profile” to go to your Xbox profile and activity feed.

Step 3: Press the Customize button in the title card at the top of the profile page.

Step 4: On the customize profile screen, select “Change Gamertag.”

Step 5: Enter in your new preferred gamertag, and then click “Check availability” If you receive a message saying that gamertag is taken, then try a slight variant on your preferred gamertag.

Step 6: After you find a gamertag that works for you, select “Claim it.”