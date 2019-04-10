Digital Trends
How to change your PSN name

Here's how you can change your PSN name to something less embarrassing

Gabe Gurwin
After years of being forced to live with a terrible PlayStation Network name like “WonderbookGameOfTheYear” with no way to change it, Sony has finally given all PlayStation users the ability to change their PSN name. There are multiple ways to get a new name on your PSN account, and if you have never done it before, you’ll even get to do it for free. Here is how to change your PSN name to something that isn’t embarrassing.

1. Change from your browser

how to change your psn name psnnamechange1

The easiest way to change your PSN name is to do so right in your web browser. Sign into PSN and go to the account settings page on your account, where you’ll see the “PSN Profile” option near the top of the page. Select this, and re-enter your password when you’re prompted to do so. On the next page, you’ll see your online display name listed at the top. On the right side, you should see an “edit” button. Click this button and then type in your new name.

2. Change it from your PS4

how to change your psn name 20190410094504

You can also change your PSN name directly from your PlayStation 4. To do this, go to the settings page of your console and select the “Account Management” option, followed by “Account Information,” “Account Profile,” and finally “Online ID.” If the feature is live, you should then be able to type in a new PlayStation ID without needing to touch a web browser at all — except the one you’re using to read this!

Cost of changing and switching back

Because this is the first time PSN users have been allowed to change their names, Sony is giving everyone one name change for free. If you want a second name change, the cost will be $5 if you’re a PlayStation Plus subscriber and $10 if you are not. Subsequent changes will cost an additional $5 or $10, so make sure you settle on a name you will love for a long time.

If you decide to revert back to your original PSN name, however, you can do so for free. This name will also be permanently unavailable to other users, so someone can’t pretend to be you after you switch your name. Your old name can also be displayed next to your new one for 30 days, as well, so your friends all know it’s still you.

Restrictions and risks

The PSN name change feature is not a one-size-fits-all solution, and stresses a few notable restrictions that you need to consider before doing so. Child accounts cannot change their PSN names, so if you’re still a minor, you’re going to have to wait until you’re 18 before doing so.

Not all games recognize changed PSN names, either. PlayStation 3 and Vita games will not support the feature, and only games published after April 1, 2018 are designed to support it on PlayStation 4. Sony said that a “large majority” of popular PlayStation 4 games will recognize changed names, and it includes everything from Doom to Knack 2. These were published before that date, so check the official list to see if your favorite game is supported.

Depending on the game you play, you also risk losing data when changing your PSN name. This includes potentially losing trophy information, game progress or save data, and even paid DLC. Changing your ID back should fix these issues.

