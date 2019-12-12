A collaboration of galactic proportions is happening this weekend in Fortnite battle royale. Epic Games and Star Wars are partnering for a special promotion of the upcoming film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Players will have the once-in-a-lifetime chance to watch the scene premiere live as it is happening.

How to watch the Fortnite Star Wars scene

The Star Wars scene will only be shown off in Fortnite once, and that’s it. If you miss out on the event, you likely won’t be able to officially watch the scene until the movie comes out on Friday, December 20. The action will begin at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT) this Saturday, December 14.

Epic Games announced the event in a tweet, saying it’s treating this like an actual premiere. The “doors will open” at approximately 1:30 p.m. ET, 30 minutes before the start of the show. If past events are any guide, Epic will release a special playlist for this event. It will follow a similar format as that of other live experiences, like the Marshmello digital concert from earlier this year.

To join, you’ll want to head to the battle royale main lobby on your platform of choice (this event will be available on all mobile, console, and PC systems) and switch the game mode to the new playlist.

We recommend showing up at least 10 minutes before the event starts. The horde of players hungry for an exclusive Star Wars scene could cause Fortnite’s login servers to melt.

Where to watch the Fortnite Star Wars scene

Previously a named location on the old island, the Risky Reels landmark where the event is taking place has been relegated to an unnamed location on the new island that arrived in Fortnite’s second chapter.

The cars have been removed to make room for the players to watch the scene. In addition, there is a stage being built for just this occasion. You can see the construction in-game right now along with a countdown to the event.

If you don’t know where Risky Reels is located, you will want to head directly west of Frenzy Farms. You can find the drive-in movie theater there, just north of the central island on the map. This is where you will want to head to once the event has started this weekend.

The scene will likely be very short so be sure to tune in on time. If you are unable to play the game at that time or you are away from home, you’ll most likely be able to watch the scene live thanks to the many content creators who will be streaming it.

Tie Whisper Glider

Players who log in during the premier will get a special “Tie Whisper Glider” for parachuting into the map. In addition, players will be able to acquire a number of new character skins – like Rey, Finn, and the Red Stormtrooper.

