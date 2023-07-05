 Skip to main content
The best places to land in Warzone: Vondel, Al Mazrah, and Ashika Island

Joseph Yaden
Jesse Lennox
By and

Even if you’re an expert Call of Duty: Warzone player, your performance during any given match can be determined by your landing spot. Get unlucky with your drop spot and your team might wipe right off the bat. Likewise, a less experienced player might do well if they land away from the action.

But with so many potential landing spots, it’s not always easy to pick a drop point, especially if you’re unfamiliar with the game. Thankfully, we’ve got you covered with everything you’ll need to know.

Here are the best landing spots across all three Warzone maps, including Vondel, Al Mazrah, and Ashika Island.

Vondel

Central Station

Map of Vondel in Warzone.

If you’re a player who likes to get geared up first without worrying too much about encountering opponents, landing at Central Station is usually a safe bet. Sure, you might come across enemy players here from time to time, but this area is so big, it’s often easy to take them down, especially if you coordinate with your team.

Floating District

Vondel in Warzone.
Floating District is similar to the previous locale in that it’s out of the way, but it’s often a bit more contested. The thing about this spot is that — while it’s not usually too hot at first — enemy teams often like to rotate here partway through a match. So keep that in mind if you decide to land here.

South of Market

Vondel in Warzone.
On the flip side, if you’re someone who likes a hot drop, we advise landing just south of Market. Here, you’ll find numerous buildings with tons of loot to collect. It’s far more action-packed right off the bat, but if you survive, you’ll be in good shape to dominate the match.

Police Station

Map of Vondel in Warzone.

The previous landing spot south of the Market can be a little rough, so if you’re someone who likes action without being overwhelmed, the Police Station is a great choice. While it can get a bit hectic here, you’ll usually have this area to yourself, allowing you to get geared up before jumping into the fight.

Zoo

Map of Vondel in Warzone.

Zoo is an interesting spot because it’s inconsistent in terms of whether or not other players land there. With that in mind, we recommend picking this as your landing spot if you’re confident in your abilities. The main reason we recommend this spot is that it’s got an absurd amount of loot, meaning you’ll be able to get your loadout quickly, so long as you survive against other teams.

Al Mazrah

The Quarry

The Quarry in Warzone.
We’ll start off with a familiar location that has been reworked from the first Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 for Warzone 2.0. The Quarry is on the northeast side of the map and is a wide, spread-out series of structures that allows teams to do some looting before instantly getting into the action if you play it smart. You likely won’t be the only team to seek out this location, but it’s certainly big enough for a few teams to land and grab some starting guns before engaging anyone else. The loot itself is generally middling but perfectly serviceable to get you started before moving in on more dangerous locations.

Sawah Village

Sawah Village location in Warzone 2.0..

This zone is tucked away on the coast, where most people generally won’t bother to go. That’s their loss, however, since any team that does drop will typically have free access to the entire area’s loot. The real advantage of Sawah Village, though, is the Stronghold in close proximity. Once you’re geared up and safe after landing, you can instantly get some higher-tier loot by raiding the Stronghold that shouldn’t be crowded with other teams.

Sarrif Bay

Sariff Bay location in Warzone 2.0.

Sarrif Bay is a lot like Taraq Village in that it initially doesn’t look like a place anyone would want to drop but secretly has some nice advantages. For one, it is close enough to the Airport and Fortress, which are very hot drop spots that most other teams will prioritize going to. If your squad can gear up quickly, you can use this position to clean up weakened teams fighting in that area from an elevated position. It is a bit more dangerous than the previous options. However, there are plenty of escape options.

The Observatory

The Observatory location in Warzone 2.0.

Essentially in the dead center of the map, The Observatory is a riskier choice but a great tactical advantage if you can claim it. Not only is the loot great, but the positioning and elevation make it ideal for scouting and being in a perfect spot to pivot, depending on how the circle decides to close in. If you drop here, just know you’ll be in for a fight, so give yourself the best odds of winning those initial fights by securing the high ground and rooftops.

East Suburbs

The East Suburbs is the largest single location on the entire Al Mazra map, with the only exception possibly being Al Mazrah City itself, making it both a hot landing spot and also the safest in that category since you have so much room to divert your course if you want. It’s packed with essentially everything you could need, from guns, armor, and even fueling stations to a store and a hospital. The great thing about this location is that you can sort of dictate how dangerous you want it to be. You can try and hit one of the major spots there and ensure an early fight, or pick a spot on the outskirts and work your way in once the other teams have started to engage each other.

Al Mazrah City

Al Mazrah City location in Warzone 2.0.

Finally, there’s the map’s namesake in Al Mazrah City. If you’re landing here, you’d better be looking for some instant action because that’s what you’re going to get. Unless there’s some crazy fluke, this is going to be the hottest spot to drop in every game. The loot here is some of the best you can find on the map, and there’s quite a bit of it to claim. That’s assuming you and your team live long enough to get your hands on it. There really isn’t anywhere safe to land here, thanks to the skyscrapers providing excellent sniping positions and tons of buildings for teams to flank and run through. Unless you and your team are very confident or are just looking to have some quick, chaotic fun, maybe try one of the less-risky drop spots.

Ashika Island

Currently, as of Season 4, Ashika Island is not available, as it’s been temporarily replaced by Vondel. It’s likely Ashika Island will return, but there’s no official word yet.

Underground tunnel

Underground tunnel in Warzone 2.0. Underground tunnel in Warzone 2.0.

All throughout Ashika Island is an underground tunnel full of water, with several branching paths. There are actually several ways to access this area, but the easiest and quickest way is through the tunnel on the western side of the map, in-between Town Center and Tsuki Castle. If possible, we recommend landing here to get to the underground area right away, giving you access to a ton of loot. The thing is, since most people tend to land on the ground level, you’ll almost always have the tunnel to yourself, at least at first.

While underground, take the opportunity to get stocked up on as many supplies as possible, giving you an advantage at the start of the match. There’s almost always a Buy Station here as well, allowing you to spend all the cash you just earned. You can then take one of the many exits to leave this area and enter the next POI prepared. Or you can stay underground for a safer experience.

Oganikku Farms

Oganikku Farm in Warzone 2.0. Oganikku Farm in Warzone 2.0.

While the above landing spot is much safer, players might be looking for a bit more action when starting the match. If that’s you, we advise landing at Oganikku Farms, a much hotter drop zone found on the northwestern side of the map. This area varies in terms of how busy it is, but you’ll almost always land alongside another team here. There’s plenty of loot and lots of buildings for you to fight inside, making this a great choice for those looking to practice getting into gunfights without having to worry about the wonky audio from multistory buildings. The nice thing is that Oganikku Farms also usually has a Buy Station nearby, allowing you to get prepared early on.

Shipwreck

Shipwreck in Warzone 2.0. Shipwreck in Warzone 2.0.

In terms of safe landing spots, Shipwreck is the best option, as it’s almost never contested. It’s out of the way, has decent loot, and is usually within the first circle, allowing you to easily stay safe from the deadly gas. There’s oftentimes a Buy Station at Shipwreck as well, which is a nice touch. If you’re tired of dying right away, we highly recommend landing here.

Tsuki Castle

Tsuki Castle in Warzone 2.0. Tsuki Castle in Warzone 2.0.

We cannot talk about the best landing spots without mentioning Tsuki Castle. This is the hottest drop spot on the island and is meant for the most skilled players who are good at finessing and out-maneuvering their opponents. You’ll find no shortage of gear in this area, along with a Buy Station and even a helicopter. Although Tsuki Castle is a fun place to land, it’s wildly hectic, especially since it lies in the center of the map. You’ll likely land alongside three or more teams here, and due to the terrible multistory audio, dealing with opponents here is difficult.

