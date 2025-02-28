 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to get Marvel Rivals Groot skin for free in Season 1.5

By
Marvel Rivals Groot skin
NetEase Games

Marvel Rivals has been continuing to dominate the free-to-play hero shooter ever since its explosive launch in December 2024. With a roster full of 37 stacked characters, the game is now in its mid-season update for Season 1: Eternal Night Falls.

The latest update that was launched on February 21, 2025, Season 1.5 added Human Torch and The Thing to the player roster, further shifting the meta of the gameplay. Furthermore, the new season has also brought tons of new skins in the shop and in the Season Pass for players to unlock.

Recommended Videos

However, if you’re one of those who likes to truly embrace the free-to-play approach can grab free skins from the game. Since it’s a tradition for Marvel Rivals to grant free skins each time a major update is announced, this time it’s no different than previous times. One such skin is for the beloved Guardians of the Galaxy member Groot, and is now available for free in the game. Here’s how you can get it.

Related

How to get free Carved Traveler Groot costume in Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals players can get their hands on the free Carved Traveler Groot costume during Season 1.5, thanks to the newly added Midnight Features II event. This event is full of themed-event quests that have been added for players to complete.

Groot Carved Traveler skin in Marvel Rivals
NetEase Games

These quests demand players to perform certain in-game actions or achieve certain objective while playing Quick Match, Competitive or Practice vs. AI mode in the game. To get the free skin, you’ll need to complete all five parts or questlines of the Midnight Features II event that concludes when Season 2 rolls in April 2025.

The Carved Traveler Groot costume is a more darker shade of the classic Groot skin and is inspired by Marvel Comics featuring Rocket Raccoon and Groot. The costume sadly does not come with a special MVP animation or emotes, it’s just the skin that’s currently being granted for free. You may need to wait for all the Midnight Features II missions to release in Marvel Rivals before you can actually claim the skin. Furthermore, you can head to the Heroes tab and click on Groot to check out the brand new costume and can equip it before you actually jump into a Rivals match.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Rishabh Sabarwal
Rishabh Sabarwal
Gaming Writer
Rishabh Sabarwal is a Gaming Writer at Digital Trends, where he has been covering live service games, Fortnite, and…
How to get free skins in Fortnite (December 2024)
Fortnite Chord Kahele skin

Fortnite cosmetics are always a hot sell in the gaming community due to their rarity, value in V-Bucks, and unique designs. Among those, skins are the most popular cosmetic item in the game, and some players even spend a fortune purchasing almost every Item Shop outfit.

However, some players who like the free-to-play aspect of the game rely on free rewards in the Battle Pass or through quests and events that Epic releases from time to time. But it's quite rare that Fortnite gives out a free skin to its player base, let alone multiple outfits in a single go, but that is exactly what is available for players right now.

Read more
Marvel Rivals devs say cross-progression is coming, but not soon
Teams of marvel heroes flying towards each other.

Marvel Rivals is off to a flying start and has crossplay right out of the gate, but the game is still missing a few key features. Currently, each platform has different progression tracking. NetEase Games says that cross-progression is under active development, but it could still be a long way off.

Tracking progression across multiple platforms involves a bit of technical wizardry. It took four years for a feature like that to come to Apex Legends, so we have our fingers crossed it won't take that long to reach Marvel Rivals.

Read more
Marvel Rivals’ winter update adds new skins and a limited-time mode
Magick in Marvel Rivals

NetEase Games' Marvel Rivals offers a superhero-laden alternative to Overwatch. If you're tired of defending the objective from too-twitchy Tracers, try your hand at blocking Doctor Strange's magic instead. Although the game released on December 5, there's an update on the way that brings a lot of changes, including a 4v4 arcade mode.

The Winter Celebration, as the update is called, kicks off on December 20 with a limited-time game mode called Jeff's Winter Splash Festival. This is a new 4v4 mode, but it won't be around forever. There's also a Gallery Card customization event called Gallery Card: 2024 Winter Celebration that allows players to win a wide range of rewards, including sprays, a new nameplate, and even a costume for Jeff the Land Shark.

Read more