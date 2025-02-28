How to get Marvel Rivals Groot skin for free in Season 1.5

Marvel Rivals has been continuing to dominate the free-to-play hero shooter ever since its explosive launch in December 2024. With a roster full of 37 stacked characters, the game is now in its mid-season update for Season 1: Eternal Night Falls.

The latest update that was launched on February 21, 2025, Season 1.5 added Human Torch and The Thing to the player roster, further shifting the meta of the gameplay. Furthermore, the new season has also brought tons of new skins in the shop and in the Season Pass for players to unlock.

Recommended Videos

However, if you’re one of those who likes to truly embrace the free-to-play approach can grab free skins from the game. Since it’s a tradition for Marvel Rivals to grant free skins each time a major update is announced, this time it’s no different than previous times. One such skin is for the beloved Guardians of the Galaxy member Groot, and is now available for free in the game. Here’s how you can get it.

How to get free Carved Traveler Groot costume in Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals players can get their hands on the free Carved Traveler Groot costume during Season 1.5, thanks to the newly added Midnight Features II event. This event is full of themed-event quests that have been added for players to complete.

These quests demand players to perform certain in-game actions or achieve certain objective while playing Quick Match, Competitive or Practice vs. AI mode in the game. To get the free skin, you’ll need to complete all five parts or questlines of the Midnight Features II event that concludes when Season 2 rolls in April 2025.

The Carved Traveler Groot costume is a more darker shade of the classic Groot skin and is inspired by Marvel Comics featuring Rocket Raccoon and Groot. The costume sadly does not come with a special MVP animation or emotes, it’s just the skin that’s currently being granted for free. You may need to wait for all the Midnight Features II missions to release in Marvel Rivals before you can actually claim the skin. Furthermore, you can head to the Heroes tab and click on Groot to check out the brand new costume and can equip it before you actually jump into a Rivals match.