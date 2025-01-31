All free skins in Marvel Rivals and how to get them

Table of Contents Table of Contents All free Marvel Rivals costumes available to claim All expired free Marvel Rivals costumes

As a free-to-play hero shooter, Marvel Rivals has an enormous universe and an amazing cast of iconic characters. This game makes sure that any player may jump into the action without spending any money on unlocking characters, launching with 33 fully playable heroes and villains from the Marvel universe. Players may put together their own squad from a roster of legendary Marvel characters, like the strategic brains of Mister Fantastic and the sheer might of The Hulk, and battle it out across breathtaking, dynamic environments.

When it comes to in-game purchases, Marvel Rivals focuses on cosmetic upgrades and Battle Passes, but the basic gameplay is still open to everyone. Players can add a touch of character customization to their heroes with a wide selection of skins, drawing inspiration from comics, movies, and original ideas. Each skin has its own special place in Marvel legend. With these cosmetics, which range from rare to legendary, you can personalize your gaming experience without affecting the competitive balance.

To give an extra element of intrigue and incentive to the game, Marvel Rivals has also revealed that players can acquire rare costumes for free. If you want to enjoy some additional cosmetic skins or costumes for your favorite Marvel character, here’s how to get them all.

All free Marvel Rivals costumes available to claim

Currently, there are 9 free costumes you can claim from Marvel Rivals by completing some in-game and external tasks like Heroic Achievements, in-game events, Competitive rewards, redeeming codes, and so on. Here’s a full list of every Marvel Rivals character costume available to claim for free as of February 2025:

Complete Fortune & Colors pass in Marvel Rivals during Spring Festival event – Expires on February 14, 2025 Invisible Woman Blood Shield outfit: Reach Gold Rank in Competitive Season 1 – Expires on April 11, 2025

Redeem code in-game (nwarh4k3xqy) – Expires on March 5, 2025 Peni Parker Blue Tarantula outfit: Free unlock in Season 1 Battle Pass – Expires on April 11, 2025

Free unlock in Season 1 Battle Pass – Expires on April 11, 2025 Spider-Man Scarlet Spider outfit: Exclusive PlayStation costume – No expiration date

Earn 200 Heroic Achievement points – No expiration date Storm Ivory Breeze outfit: Earn 200 Heroic Achievement points – No expiration date

All expired free Marvel Rivals costumes

Alongside the currently available costumes, here’s a list of all the costumes that are expired and were previously available in Marvel Rivals:

Hela Will of Galacta outfit: Earn via Twitch Drops during Season 1 launch – Expired on January 25, 2025

Free to claim from Season 0 Battle Pass – Expired on January 10, 2025 Moon Knight Golden Moonlight outfit: Reach Gold rank in Competitive Season 0 – Expired on January 10, 2025

PlayStation Plus exclusive reward – Expired on January 10, 2025 Jeff The Land Shark Cuddly Fuzzlefin outfit: Winter Celebration event pass – Expired on January 9, 2025

Earn via Twitch Drops during Season 0 launch – Expired on December 21, 2024 Venom Cyan Clash outfit: Earn during Marvel Rivals Beta Test – Expired on August 5, 2024

While these aren’t just the only skins players will be able to claim for free in Marvel Rivals, each new season or event brings an opportunity for players to grab some free cosmetic items. However, if you’re still looking to buy the new Spider-Man 2 PS5 skin in the game, head over to our coverage on that.