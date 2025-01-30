 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to view old Battle Pass in Marvel Rivals

By
Chronovium Battle Pass in Marvel Rivals
NetEase Games

The gaming world is praising Marvel Rivals for its unique Battle Pass system, which allows them to continue progressing through prior passes indefinitely. Because of this innovative method, once a player buys a Luxury Battle Pass, it stays in their library forever, unlike other passes that have a set expiration date and force players to use them up quickly.

These mechanics put players first by letting them earn rewards whenever they want and eliminating the pressure to keep up with the season even when they’re not actively playing. Whether it’s the ongoing Season 1 Darkhold Battle Pass or the previous Season 0 Chronovium Pass, you can easily access all the passes in the game using some simple steps. Here’s how you can view old Battle Passes in Marvel Rivals.

Recommended Videos

How to access old Marvel Rivals Battle Passes

To view the older Battle Passes in Marvel Rivals, head to your current Battle Pass menu and click the Nexus icon on the upper right corner of your screen. Once you do that, you’ll open a screen called the Reality Link Point where Galacta keeps tabs on all the battle passes a player has accumulated.

1 of 2
Nexus Hub in Marvel Rivals
NetEase Games
Old Battle Pass in Marvel Rivals
NetEase Games

You can continue your journey to acquire all the rewards you could have missed in the first season here by freely switching between current and former passes. In the image above, the Darkhold pass is the ongoing Season 1 Battle Pass and to its left is the Season 0 pass which is marked as completed. When you click on an older pass, you also get a button to Pin that pass to the main Battle Pass menu, right alongside your Season 1 Pass.

Related

When you do that, a new tab will appear right next to your current Battle Pass which will eliminate the process of you going back to the Nexus hub to switch between both the passes. This approach is much easier in case you’re still progressing along your previous Battle Passes in Marvel Rivals. On the other hand, seasonal event passes like the new Fortune and Colors passes unfortunately are time-limited and expire when the event concludes. To those unaware, you can purchase Marvel Rivals Luxury Battle Pass by spending Lattice which is the in-game currency you can get from your platform store.

Editors’ Recommendations

Rishabh Sabarwal
Rishabh Sabarwal
Gaming Writer
Rishabh Sabarwal is a Gaming Writer at Digital Trends, where he has been covering live service games, Fortnite, and…
Marvel Rivals preload guide: release date, file size, and more
Heroes and villains in Marvel Rivals posing menacingly.

One of the last upcoming games of 2024 is a big one: Marvel Rivals is the latest cross-platform hero shooter to attempt to steal Overwatch 2's crown. While we're all excited to take control of the greatest Marvel heroes and villains, the game isn't quite out yet. Being a free game, there's no need to preorder, but that also makes it a little tricky to know if or how to preload it so you can get a head start on the competition. We've unmasked all the details about when you can play Marvel Rivals, your preload options, and more.
Marvel Rivals release date

Marvel Rivals will launch on December 5 at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET. You can check the official global times above for more time zones.
Marvel Rivals file size
We don't know exactly how big Marvel Rivals will be on consoles just yet, but it will be about 70GB on PC according to the game's Steam page. You should estimate around that same amount on your PS5 or Xbox Series X and make sure you have space cleared.
Marvel Rivals preload options

Read more
Fortnite Battle Pass Chapter 6 Season 1: all skins, rewards and how to get them
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 Baymax and Jade skin

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1: Demon Hunters has arrived, and this season brings a fresh Japanese legends theme to the game that has never been seen before. From Oni legends to Ronin and Shonen Samurais, the island is now a magical land where creatures, moving consumable items, and powerful abilities all merge in perfect harmony.

When it comes to this season's Battle Pass, it adds some of the best Demon Hunters in the game's lore and also a friendly robot who is an A-grade healing companion. As always, this season's Battle Pass is a great alternative if you want to get some skins in your locker and do not want to break the bank by spending loads on V-Bucks.

Read more
How does the new Fortnite Battle Pass system work?
Four Fortnite characters standing side by side in the original Fortnite OG season.

Fortnite Chapter 6 has finally arrived, and it brings players a fresh, new Japanese-themed island called Oninoshima, where players will become Ronin and battle demons roaming the island. The current Chapter 6 Season 1: Demon Hunters adds several new elements to Fortnite that have never been seen before and drastically changes the gameplay.

Whether it's shifting the weapons meta from modded guns to deadly Katanas, players have much more to do this season, rather than simply cranking 90s or defeating bosses. The map has also undergone numerous changes as five new biomes have taken over the island, where you'll also see giant bosses like Godzilla roaming the area.

Read more