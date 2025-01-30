How to view old Battle Pass in Marvel Rivals

The gaming world is praising Marvel Rivals for its unique Battle Pass system, which allows them to continue progressing through prior passes indefinitely. Because of this innovative method, once a player buys a Luxury Battle Pass, it stays in their library forever, unlike other passes that have a set expiration date and force players to use them up quickly.

These mechanics put players first by letting them earn rewards whenever they want and eliminating the pressure to keep up with the season even when they’re not actively playing. Whether it’s the ongoing Season 1 Darkhold Battle Pass or the previous Season 0 Chronovium Pass, you can easily access all the passes in the game using some simple steps. Here’s how you can view old Battle Passes in Marvel Rivals.

How to access old Marvel Rivals Battle Passes

To view the older Battle Passes in Marvel Rivals, head to your current Battle Pass menu and click the Nexus icon on the upper right corner of your screen. Once you do that, you’ll open a screen called the Reality Link Point where Galacta keeps tabs on all the battle passes a player has accumulated.

NetEase Games

You can continue your journey to acquire all the rewards you could have missed in the first season here by freely switching between current and former passes. In the image above, the Darkhold pass is the ongoing Season 1 Battle Pass and to its left is the Season 0 pass which is marked as completed. When you click on an older pass, you also get a button to Pin that pass to the main Battle Pass menu, right alongside your Season 1 Pass.

When you do that, a new tab will appear right next to your current Battle Pass which will eliminate the process of you going back to the Nexus hub to switch between both the passes. This approach is much easier in case you’re still progressing along your previous Battle Passes in Marvel Rivals. On the other hand, seasonal event passes like the new Fortune and Colors passes unfortunately are time-limited and expire when the event concludes. To those unaware, you can purchase Marvel Rivals Luxury Battle Pass by spending Lattice which is the in-game currency you can get from your platform store.