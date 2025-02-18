 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Marvel Rivals developer hit with layoffs despite the shooter’s success

By
A lot of heroes fight in Marvel Rivals
NetEase

The game director for Marvel Rivals has just reported that he and his entire team have been laid off from NetEase games, despite the game’s undeniable success. To put things in perspective, Marvel Rivals is currently in the top five most-played games across PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam, and it’s the number-one most played game on Steam. In an industry where live service games struggle to get any traction, much less maintain their growth, the news of the layoffs is surprising.

To clarify, NetEase laid off the Seattle-based team. No reason was given as to why they were laid off, nor do we know if other teams were affected. Some fans speculate the reason could be politically motivated, while others place the blame on corporate hubris.

Recommended Videos

What this news means for the future of the game — which the developers recently hinted could come to the Nintendo Switch 2 — isn’t clear.  Game director Thaddeus Sasser shared his thoughts on LinkedIn, opening the post with “This is such a weird industry.” Jack Burrows, one of the level designers, said “Just couldn’t dodge that big boot I guess, no matter how big the success of the gig.”

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Marvel Rivals is currently among the top 5 games in US weekly active users across PS5, XBS and Steam, according to Circana&#39;s Player Engagement Tracker.It has been a massive hit, and one of the few games that has been able to break through the live service wall.I dunno, folks. I just don&#39;t know.

&mdash; Mat Piscatella (@matpiscatella.bsky.social) 2025-02-18T19:26:12.575Z

The Marvel-inspired hero shooter is estimated to have earned over $130 million in its first month alone. Its popularity shows no signs of slowing down, with two new characters and a new map expected within the next two weeks. Ostensibly, those targets will still be met, but there are a lot of unknowns at the moment. If that pace continues, the game could generate more than $1 billion in revenue in its first year.

Digital Trends has reached out to NetEase for comment and will update this story when we get a response.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
Destiny: Rising: release speculation, platforms, trailers, gameplay, and more
A giant firefight in Destiny: Rising.

The next chapter in the Destiny saga is approaching, but it isn't in the form most Guardians were expecting. Instead of a proper Destiny 3 from the original developer Bungie, Destiny: Rising was revealed by developer NetEase Games as a free-to-play mobile game. While the mobile market has no doubt come a long way in terms of delivering console-quality experiences — there are plenty of upcoming mobile games on the horizon — Destiny fans are rightly cautious about how the massive live-service formula will translate. Perhaps even more important is the story, which some have invested over 10 years into. Let us act as your Ghost to guide you through all the information you need about Destiny: Rising.

If you're on the lookout for new games on your favorite platform, don't forget to visit our list of upcoming video game release dates or our articles on upcoming PS5 games, upcoming Switch games, upcoming Xbox Series X games and upcoming PC games.
Release date speculation

Read more
Execs at Marvel Rivals developer NetEase arrested on allegations of corruption
Magick in Marvel Rivals

Two top executives at NetEase Games, the makers of a number of huge free-to-play and mobile titles like Marvel Rivals and the upcoming Destiny: Rising, were arrested this week in connection with allegations of bribery and corruption.

According to Bloomberg Law and Chinese outlet Leifeng (and spotted by Game Developer), two executives and seven other employees were reportedly taken into custody following an internal NetEase investigation. NetEase isn't confirming any specifics as the investigation is still ongoing, but Leifeng noted that it concerns employees purchasing traffic.

Read more
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is hitting PC in January, won’t get any more story content
Miles and Peter standing next to each other staring at the camera. Peter is in the Venom suit.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - Announce Trailer | PC Games

Marvel's Spider-Man 2's PC version finally has a release date. Insomniac Games announced during New York Comic Con that the 2023 action-adventure game of the year contender will be coming to Steam and the Epic Games Store on January 30, 2025.

Read more