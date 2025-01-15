 Skip to main content
The best live-service games

Yareli Warframe riding Merulina.
We’re currently living in an age where there are so many great games to choose from, and only more upcoming video games to look forward to. The biggest problem is having the time and money to play everything you want. Some games are short, others are long, but the ones that can really get their hooks in you are live-service games.

These titles offer consistent updates of new content to keep you coming back for months or years at a time. They’re almost always multiplayer-focused, with cross-platform support so you can not only play almost anywhere but with whoever you want. Being such a massive time investment, joining a live-service game late can feel very overwhelming. That’s why we’ve looked through all the best PS5 games, best PC games, and best Xbox Series X games to find the best live-service games that offer the most fun for the lowest cost.

Warframe

Warframe
75%
Platforms
Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Android, PC (Microsoft Windows), iOS, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
Genre
Shooter, Role-playing (RPG), Adventure
Developer
Digital Extremes
Publisher
Digital Extremes
Release
March 25, 2013
Now over 10 years old, Warframe has someone only gotten consistently better every year without compromising on quality or dabbling in pay-to-win mechanics. This totally free game lets you live out your dream space-ninja fantasy you never knew you had. It features incredibly slick movement, tight third-person shooting, and deep build crafting with dozens of Frames to make and abilities to use. The game is entirely PvE so co-op is the best way to play as you slaughter hundreds of aliens in each mission. Beyond the story and addictive grind for materials, the game has also added ships, fishing, and small open zones to explore. Oh, and if you love customizing your character’s look, you will be overwhelmed with cosmetic choices here in the best possible way.
Warframe Sanctuary - Onslaught Highlight Trailer
Final Fantasy XIV Online

Final Fantasy XIV Online
81%
Platforms
PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 3, Mac, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S
Genre
Role-playing (RPG)
Developer
Square Enix Product Development Division 3, Square Enix
Publisher
Square Enix
Release
August 27, 2013
There is always a debate raging about which is the best Final Fantasy game. Some love 7, others 6 or 10, and so on, but Final Fantasy 14 has become a top contender despite being an MMO. That wasn’t the case at launch, as most will remember, but thanks to a string of amazing expansions and updates it has risen to become many longtime fan’s absolute favorite. The story is just as strongly written as a single-player entry, but with hundreds of hours of content, dozens of massive areas to explore, and all the classes and jobs to play. You can even play the story as though it were a single-player game if you aren’t into MMOs, but those who are can also enjoy all the extra content like raids and events. While it does have a subscription tied to it, you can try it out with an extremely generous free trial that gives you almost all the content in the game.
The Fate of Eorzea -- FINAL FANTASY XIV Trailer

Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2
82%
Platforms
PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5
Genre
Shooter, Tactical
Developer
Arrowhead Game Studios
Publisher
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Release
February 08, 2024

Helldivers 2 doesn’t have a huge amount of live-service elements to it, but what it does have is the perfect amount to keep you coming back. You play as a nameless, very expendable Helldiver sent on missions to spread freedom across the galaxy through the most destructive means possible. The game itself is a co-op third-person shooter where you contend with endless swarms of aliens and robots on hostile planets, though more often than not you and your teammates will end up being the biggest threat to one another. That loop is already an incredible experience, but the meta plot of each faction encroaching on Super Earth gives you a bigger goal to keep fighting for, plus a friendly battle pass to get some fun unlocks.

Helldivers 2 - Announce Trailer | PS5 & PC Games

Fortnite

Fortnite
71%
Platforms
Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Android, PC (Microsoft Windows), iOS, PlayStation 5, Mac, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
Genre
Shooter, Role-playing (RPG), Simulator, Strategy, Adventure
Developer
Epic Games
Publisher
Epic Games
Release
July 25, 2017
When you think of a live-service game, you probably think of Fortnite. This biggest battle royale game in the world has evolved to be so much more and is more like a social space than just a singular game. The BR mode is still what most people come for, and each new chapter and season expands on the gameplay with changes to the map, new NPCs, quests, weapons, mechanics, and, of course, more skins. The friendly art style makes it appropriate for teens and adults, especially with all the crossover skins that have covered almost every notable IP at this point. But if you don’t enjoy that aspect, you can always play custom maps, build your own, or check out the musical events that are hosted within the game. As long as you can resist buying skins, it won’t cost you a thing, either. It’s easy to see how some people exclusively play Fortnite for years on end.
Fortnite Trailer

Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact
79%
Platforms
Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Android, PC (Microsoft Windows), iOS, PlayStation 5
Genre
Role-playing (RPG), Adventure
Developer
HoYoverse, Cognosphere, miHoYo
Publisher
HoYoverse, Cognosphere, miHoYo
Release
September 28, 2020
Besides Final Fantasy 14, not many live-service games are able to keep up a compelling plot. Genshin Impact never had an amazing story, but it at least has a cast of characters that fans have completely fallen in love with. Those new characters are what keep the hardcore coming back, but the game underneath is certainly worth highlighting. The world was big from the start but has only grown with new updates adding more diverse lands and new cultures of people to discover. The combat is somewhat simple on the surface, but harder challenges do require you to build dynamic teams and choose your equipment wisely to reap the best rewards. This game is slightly more aggressive in asking you to pay, but you could technically get everything you wanted for free if you were committed enough.
New Area Announcement: Of the Land Amidst Monoliths | Genshin Impact

League of Legends

League of Legends
75%
Platforms
PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac
Genre
Role-playing (RPG), Strategy, MOBA
Developer
Riot Games
Publisher
GOA Games Services Ltd., Riot Games, Tencent Holdings
Release
October 27, 2009
MOBAs are somewhat of a divisive genre; either you love them or you hate them. If you haven’t given one a try or are looking for a new one to stick with, League of Legends is the best on the market. It is free, of course, but already has a roster of well over 100 characters to test out and play against. That might sound a bit high if you wanted to understand everything, which is true, but the game is more about learning your character and your role on the team. Riot keeps this game in top shape with multiple patches and updates a month as well, so even the meta is constantly changing. Skins are where real money comes into play, so if you just enjoy the gameplay loop and have a team you enjoy running games with, you will never have to pay a cent. Just beware of the potential for toxicity if you are new and joining games solo.
Welcome to League of Legends | Official Cinematic

Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto V
90%
Platforms
PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), Xbox 360, Xbox One
Genre
Shooter, Racing, Adventure
Developer
Rockstar North
Publisher
Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games
Release
September 17, 2013
This entry will immediately be replaced once Grand Theft Auto 6 comes out, but for now, GTA Online is still a thriving live-service world that holds up to this day. Not only is the entire map from the base game here to explore, but you almost have an entire sequel’s worth of content added on top. There are dozens of PvP modes, sure, but there are entire quest chains for heists, buildings to buy, companies to run, and so much more. The community has also added more custom modes and game types over time that you can play a completely different game every day and never run out. It could easily become a second life as you work your way up the ranks, build up cash, and invest in new cars and upgrades. We’re sure the next version of GTA Online will be even better, but for now, this is still an amazing live-service game to hold you over.
Grand Theft Auto V - Next-gen Launch trailer (Official)

