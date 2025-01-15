We’re currently living in an age where there are so many great games to choose from, and only more upcoming video games to look forward to. The biggest problem is having the time and money to play everything you want. Some games are short, others are long, but the ones that can really get their hooks in you are live-service games.

These titles offer consistent updates of new content to keep you coming back for months or years at a time. They’re almost always multiplayer-focused, with cross-platform support so you can not only play almost anywhere but with whoever you want. Being such a massive time investment, joining a live-service game late can feel very overwhelming. That’s why we’ve looked through all the best PS5 games, best PC games, and best Xbox Series X games to find the best live-service games that offer the most fun for the lowest cost.

Warframe Play 75% 75% Platforms Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Android, PC (Microsoft Windows), iOS, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Shooter, Role-playing (RPG), Adventure Developer Digital Extremes Publisher Digital Extremes Release March 25, 2013 Now over 10 years old, Warframe has someone only gotten consistently better every year without compromising on quality or dabbling in pay-to-win mechanics. This totally free game lets you live out your dream space-ninja fantasy you never knew you had. It features incredibly slick movement, tight third-person shooting, and deep build crafting with dozens of Frames to make and abilities to use. The game is entirely PvE so co-op is the best way to play as you slaughter hundreds of aliens in each mission. Beyond the story and addictive grind for materials, the game has also added ships, fishing, and small open zones to explore. Oh, and if you love customizing your character’s look, you will be overwhelmed with cosmetic choices here in the best possible way. Warframe Sanctuary - Onslaught Highlight Trailer

Final Fantasy XIV Online Play 81% 81% Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 3, Mac, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Role-playing (RPG) Developer Square Enix Product Development Division 3, Square Enix Publisher Square Enix Release August 27, 2013 There is always a debate raging about which is the best Final Fantasy game . Some love 7, others 6 or 10, and so on, but Final Fantasy 14 has become a top contender despite being an MMO. That wasn’t the case at launch, as most will remember, but thanks to a string of amazing expansions and updates it has risen to become many longtime fan’s absolute favorite. The story is just as strongly written as a single-player entry, but with hundreds of hours of content, dozens of massive areas to explore, and all the classes and jobs to play. You can even play the story as though it were a single-player game if you aren’t into MMOs, but those who are can also enjoy all the extra content like raids and events. While it does have a subscription tied to it, you can try it out with an extremely generous free trial that gives you almost all the content in the game. The Fate of Eorzea -- FINAL FANTASY XIV Trailer

Helldivers 2 Play 82% 82% Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5 Genre Shooter, Tactical Developer Arrowhead Game Studios Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment Release February 08, 2024 Helldivers 2 doesn’t have a huge amount of live-service elements to it, but what it does have is the perfect amount to keep you coming back. You play as a nameless, very expendable Helldiver sent on missions to spread freedom across the galaxy through the most destructive means possible. The game itself is a co-op third-person shooter where you contend with endless swarms of aliens and robots on hostile planets, though more often than not you and your teammates will end up being the biggest threat to one another. That loop is already an incredible experience, but the meta plot of each faction encroaching on Super Earth gives you a bigger goal to keep fighting for, plus a friendly battle pass to get some fun unlocks. Helldivers 2 - Announce Trailer | PS5 & PC Games

Fortnite Play 71% 71% Platforms Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Android, PC (Microsoft Windows), iOS, PlayStation 5, Mac, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Shooter, Role-playing (RPG), Simulator, Strategy, Adventure Developer Epic Games Publisher Epic Games Release July 25, 2017 When you think of a live-service game, you probably think of Fortnite. This biggest battle royale game in the world has evolved to be so much more and is more like a social space than just a singular game. The BR mode is still what most people come for, and each new chapter and season expands on the gameplay with changes to the map, new NPCs, quests, weapons, mechanics, and, of course, more skins. The friendly art style makes it appropriate for teens and adults, especially with all the crossover skins that have covered almost every notable IP at this point. But if you don’t enjoy that aspect, you can always play custom maps, build your own, or check out the musical events that are hosted within the game. As long as you can resist buying skins, it won’t cost you a thing, either. It’s easy to see how some people exclusively play Fortnite for years on end. Fortnite Trailer

Genshin Impact Play 79% 79% Platforms Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Android, PC (Microsoft Windows), iOS, PlayStation 5 Genre Role-playing (RPG), Adventure Developer HoYoverse, Cognosphere, miHoYo Publisher HoYoverse, Cognosphere, miHoYo Release September 28, 2020 Besides Final Fantasy 14, not many live-service games are able to keep up a compelling plot. Genshin Impact never had an amazing story, but it at least has a cast of characters that fans have completely fallen in love with. Those new characters are what keep the hardcore coming back, but the game underneath is certainly worth highlighting. The world was big from the start but has only grown with new updates adding more diverse lands and new cultures of people to discover. The combat is somewhat simple on the surface, but harder challenges do require you to build dynamic teams and choose your equipment wisely to reap the best rewards. This game is slightly more aggressive in asking you to pay, but you could technically get everything you wanted for free if you were committed enough. New Area Announcement: Of the Land Amidst Monoliths | Genshin Impact

League of Legends Play 75% 75% Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac Genre Role-playing (RPG), Strategy, MOBA Developer Riot Games Publisher GOA Games Services Ltd., Riot Games, Tencent Holdings Release October 27, 2009 MOBAs are somewhat of a divisive genre; either you love them or you hate them. If you haven’t given one a try or are looking for a new one to stick with, League of Legends is the best on the market. It is free, of course, but already has a roster of well over 100 characters to test out and play against. That might sound a bit high if you wanted to understand everything, which is true, but the game is more about learning your character and your role on the team. Riot keeps this game in top shape with multiple patches and updates a month as well, so even the meta is constantly changing. Skins are where real money comes into play, so if you just enjoy the gameplay loop and have a team you enjoy running games with, you will never have to pay a cent. Just beware of the potential for toxicity if you are new and joining games solo. Welcome to League of Legends | Official Cinematic