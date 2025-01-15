We’re currently living in an age where there are so many great games to choose from, and only more upcoming video games to look forward to. The biggest problem is having the time and money to play everything you want. Some games are short, others are long, but the ones that can really get their hooks in you are live-service games.
These titles offer consistent updates of new content to keep you coming back for months or years at a time. They’re almost always multiplayer-focused, with cross-platform support so you can not only play almost anywhere but with whoever you want. Being such a massive time investment, joining a live-service game late can feel very overwhelming. That’s why we’ve looked through all the best PS5 games, best PC games, and best Xbox Series X games to find the best live-service games that offer the most fun for the lowest cost.
Warframe
Final Fantasy XIV Online
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 doesn’t have a huge amount of live-service elements to it, but what it does have is the perfect amount to keep you coming back. You play as a nameless, very expendable Helldiver sent on missions to spread freedom across the galaxy through the most destructive means possible. The game itself is a co-op third-person shooter where you contend with endless swarms of aliens and robots on hostile planets, though more often than not you and your teammates will end up being the biggest threat to one another. That loop is already an incredible experience, but the meta plot of each faction encroaching on Super Earth gives you a bigger goal to keep fighting for, plus a friendly battle pass to get some fun unlocks.