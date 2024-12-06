 Skip to main content
How to get Lattice in Marvel Rivals

Heroes and villains in Marvel Rivals posing menacingly.
NetEase Games

You can expect almost every free-to-play game like Genshin Impact, Zenless Zone Zero, or Marvel Rivals to have multiple currency types for its monetization. The game needs to make money somehow, right? Since all heroes, maps, and other substantial updates will all be free, that leaves cosmetics that will cost you one of the game’s two forms of cash: Units and Lattice. Lattice is the gold, premium currency that allows you to buy the greatest things in the game, such as the battle pass. Some games give you alternate ways to earn all its currencies, while others force you to open your wallet if you want those goodies. Let’s see how Marvel Rivals handles its premium currency.

How to get Lattice in Marvel Rivals

The iron man armor model 42 costume in Marvel Rivals.
NetEase

Lattice, Marvel Rivals‘ premium currency, can be obtained in only two ways. The first is to just purchase it using your real-world cash. Here are the current Lattice bundles you can purchase and how much they cost:

  • 100 Lattice for $1
  • 500 Lattice for $5
  • 1,000 Lattice for $10
  • 2,180 Lattice for $20
  • 5,690 Lattice for $50
  • 11,680 Lattice for $100
You only start saving a bit of money on Lattice if you buy more than the $10 bundle at a time, so decide early whether you want to invest in a lump sum or not.

If you want to get the Luxury Battle Pass for Season 0, it will cost you 490 Lattice. However, Season 0 is a shorter season and will be half the cost of a regular one, meaning they will cost approximately 980 Lattice normally.

The other way to earn Lattice is free but unpredictable. The battle pass will reward you with Lattice, but the amount and frequency all depend on that specific season’s battle pass. Odds are you will need to pay real money if you want most or all of the items that require Lattice in a given season.

