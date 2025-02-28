How to get free Blood Shield Invisible Woman skin in Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals has been thrilling players since its explosive launch with its ever-expanding array of legendary Marvel characters and fast-paced superhero battles. Season 1, Eternal Night Falls began on January 10, 2025, and players are already jumping into the new maps with their heroes.

This season brought a plethora of stylish skins that players can use to personalize their favorite heroes, as well as new characters like the Fantastic Four. These cosmetics have grown in popularity among fans who want to make a statement in battle, with designs ranging from bold originals to comic book classics.

You may add some stunning skins to your collection—like Invisible Woman’s Blood Shield costume—without spending a dollar thanks to a number of these skins that are available for free. The introduction of skins has caused quite a stir among gamers, who see the gothic and vampire style of Season 1 as an ideal fit for its Dracula-themed story. Players are raving about the freebies, even if paid options like Invisible Woman’s Malice skin, which has a darker, scarier vibe, have become popular.

If you’re looking to grab the Blood Shield Invisble Woman costume for free while playing Marvel Rivals, here’s everything you need to know.

How to get Marvel Rivals Invisible Woman Blood Shield skin for free

To obtain the free Blood Shield Invisible Woman skin in Marvel Rivals, players must achieve Gold rank or above in Competitive mode during Season 1, Eternal Night Falls, which lasts until April 2025. This vampiric-themed skin with red and black accents is a reward for achieving this rating milestone, which needs at least 10 competitive matches and reaching Gold rank. Unlike some cosmetics, it cannot be purchased, instead, it is obtained through ranked play. Rewards are allocated depending on your greatest rank, thus even if you fall below Gold later, you can still claim the skin when Season 2 begins.

To access Competitive mode, first ensure that your account is at least Level 10. If you haven’t gotten there yet, grind Quick Match or finish daily missions to gain quick experience points. Once in Competitive mode, focus on winning matches to advance from Bronze to Gold. Each win usually earns 20-25 points, and you need 100 points each division. Starting at Bronze III, it takes approximately 25-30 wins to reach Gold III, assuming no losses. Playing known heroes and adapting to team needs can help you achieve more success.

The skin was unlocked with the mid-season update in February 2025, to those who have previously reached Gold, with a second chance to earn it by the end of the season. Combine this grind with other Season 1 freebies, such as Peni Parker and Scarlet Witch skins from the battle pass, to maximize rewards. Check out how to get the free Human Torch skin and a free Groot skin for more Rivals info.