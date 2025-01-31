 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2 Battle Pass: How to get & all rewards

By
Fortnite OG Season 2 skins on island
Epic Games

Epic Games has taken players on a nostalgic journey with the introduction of Fortnite OG, a permanent game mode that brings back the beloved Chapter 1 island and the iconic weapons that shaped the early days of Fortnite. This revival has successfully resurrected beloved locations such as Dusty Depot and Tilted Towers, while also bringing back classic weapons like the Pump Shotgun and the Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle, igniting a surge of enthusiasm among OG players.

The mode features the OG Pass, a battle pass that delivers a new spin on beloved classic skins. Gamers can access updated iterations of iconic characters such as Renegade Raider and Aerial Assault Bomber, merging a sense of nostalgia with fresh stylistic touches. The pass has proven to be a success, enabling players to experience the nostalgia of yesteryears with a contemporary flair.

Recommended Videos

Now the much-awaited OG Season 2 has arrived and brings an exciting revamped OG Pass, showcasing remixed versions of even more beloved skins, highlighted by the triumphant return of the legendary Black Knight. Here’s how you can get the OG Pass in Fortnite and all the rewards you can unlock while landing at Tilted Towers.

Related

How to get Fortnite OG Pass in Season 2

Fortnite Knight Conqueror skin
Epic Games

To snag the Chapter 1 Season 2 OG pass in Fortnite this season, you’ll need to shell out 1,000 V-Bucks. For those who are part of the crew subscription, there’s a sweet deal waiting: you’ll snag the pass at no extra cost, plus three additional passes to enhance your experience within Fortnite.

Progressing through the pass is straightforward: just level up, with each level requiring a hefty 80,000 XP to achieve.  For those who crave a classic experience, activating Auto Claim on your OG Pass allows you to relish the straightforward joy of linear progression. The pass contains 45 cosmetic rewards including three outfits with their LEGO styles included, but unfortunately does not grant any V-Bucks unlike the Chapter 6 Season 1 Battle Pass.

All Fortnite Season 2 OG Pass items to unlock

Fortnite Sparkle Diva skin
Epic Games

The Season 2 OG Pass will be available to unlock and claim in Fortnite until March 25, 2025, when the current season ends and a new OG season rolls in. Here are all the current items available in Chapter 1 Season 2 OG Pass in Fortnite:

Page 1

  • Sparkle Diva – Outfit
  • Diva’s Dancefloor – Wrap
  • Diva’s Grin – Emote
  • Sparkling Soarer – Glider
  • Diva Drop – Contrail
  • Sparkling Star – Pickaxe
  • Banner Icon
  • Sparkle Satchel – Back Bling

Page 2

  • Diva Fever – Emote
  • Disco Satchel – Back Bling
  • Sparkle Stars – Emote
  • Groovy! – Emote
  • Disco Star – Pickaxe
  • Sparkle Diva – Loading Screen
  • Dancefloor Diva – Outfit

Page 3

  • Cuddle Carvers – Pickaxe
  • Heart Break – Emote
  • Cuddle Team Sierra – Glider
  • Eyes Of The Cuddle Team – Emote
  • Polar Scabbard – Back Bling
  • Tactical Heartbreak – Wrap
  • Cuddle Team Specialist – Loading Screen
  • Cuddle Team Specialist – Outfit

Page 4

  • Sparkle Satchel – Back Bling
  • Banner Icon
  • Heart Chopper – Emote
  • Polar Carvers – Pickaxe
  • R3booted – Loading Screen
  • Cuddle Dropper – Contrail
  • Polar Team Specialist – Outfit

Page 5

  • Conqueror’s Claim – Emote
  • Blackened Shield – Back Bling
  • Dark Charger – Glider
  • Conqueror’s Stare – Emote
  • Conqueror’s Charge – Wrap
  • Knight Conqueror – Loading Screen
  • Conqueror’s Axe – Pickaxe
  • Knight Conqueror – Outfit

Page 6

  • Burnished Axe – Pickaxe
  • War Banners – Contrail
  • Conqueror’s Crown – Emote
  • Clash At Tilted Towers – Loading Screen
  • Burnished Shield – Back Bling
  • Banner Icon
  • Golden Conqueror – Outfit

Those are all the rewards you can unlock by earning XP throughout OG Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 2. However, if you’re keen to know more about what’s been added this season, check out our article about everything new.

Editors’ Recommendations

Rishabh Sabarwal
Rishabh Sabarwal
Gaming Writer
Rishabh Sabarwal is a Gaming Writer at Digital Trends, where he has been covering live service games, Fortnite, and…
How to get a free Santa Snoop Dogg skin in Fortnite
Snoop Dogg Santa skin in Fortnite

Fortnite has rolled out its Winterfest update just in time for the holiday season. The island is once again alive with the spirit of the season, blanketed in snow and adorned with festive decorations that capture the essence of Christmas cheer. The winter update delivers a plethora of quests for players to dive into that offer a bounty of free rewards in return.

This year, Epic Games continues its tradition of delivering delightful surprisae to players during the holiday season, and the return of the Winterfest Cabin is sure to bring festive cheer to the game. Fortnite fans are in for another treat as they get their first glimpse of the new Snoop Dogg skin, dubbed Santa Dogg -- and it's available for free!

Read more
How to get the OG Renegade Raider skin in Fortnite
Fortnite Renegade Raider skin with XP token

Fortnite skins are some of the most sought-after cosmetic items in any Battle Royale title, and thousands of skins have been released in the game to date. Among those, certain skins hold the mantle of being some of the rarest skins that the community hasn't seen since they were first released. Some of these date as far back as 2019 and haven't been brought back to the shop for over five years.

However, Epic just changed that with two of the rarest Fortnite skins and has brought them back unexpectedly, which has caused a divide in the community. The skins are Aerial Assault Trooper and Renegade Raider, which are one again available in Fortnite for players to get after eight long years.

Read more
How to get all Winterfest gifts in Fortnite
Winterfest 2024 key art in Fortnite

Fortnite's much-awaited holiday update has finally arrived as Winterfest 2024 kicked off with a mini live event on the Chapter 6 Season 1 Battle Royale map. The event consisted of popular singer Mariah Carey breaking through ice and spreading Christmas cheer on the island with her signature song All I Want For Christmas Is You.

After the live event was concluded, the singer became an NPC that can now be found on the island and grants free presents to players when they emote with her to the Christmas track. Epic has also returned the Yule Log Cabin (also known as Winterfest Cabin) and players can claim some free cosmetic rewards by opening gifts.

Read more