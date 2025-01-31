Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2 Battle Pass: How to get & all rewards

Table of Contents Table of Contents How to get Fortnite OG Pass in Season 2 All Fortnite Season 2 OG Pass items to unlock

Epic Games has taken players on a nostalgic journey with the introduction of Fortnite OG, a permanent game mode that brings back the beloved Chapter 1 island and the iconic weapons that shaped the early days of Fortnite. This revival has successfully resurrected beloved locations such as Dusty Depot and Tilted Towers, while also bringing back classic weapons like the Pump Shotgun and the Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle, igniting a surge of enthusiasm among OG players.

The mode features the OG Pass, a battle pass that delivers a new spin on beloved classic skins. Gamers can access updated iterations of iconic characters such as Renegade Raider and Aerial Assault Bomber, merging a sense of nostalgia with fresh stylistic touches. The pass has proven to be a success, enabling players to experience the nostalgia of yesteryears with a contemporary flair.

Now the much-awaited OG Season 2 has arrived and brings an exciting revamped OG Pass, showcasing remixed versions of even more beloved skins, highlighted by the triumphant return of the legendary Black Knight. Here’s how you can get the OG Pass in Fortnite and all the rewards you can unlock while landing at Tilted Towers.

How to get Fortnite OG Pass in Season 2

To snag the Chapter 1 Season 2 OG pass in Fortnite this season, you’ll need to shell out 1,000 V-Bucks. For those who are part of the crew subscription, there’s a sweet deal waiting: you’ll snag the pass at no extra cost, plus three additional passes to enhance your experience within Fortnite.

Progressing through the pass is straightforward: just level up, with each level requiring a hefty 80,000 XP to achieve. For those who crave a classic experience, activating Auto Claim on your OG Pass allows you to relish the straightforward joy of linear progression. The pass contains 45 cosmetic rewards including three outfits with their LEGO styles included, but unfortunately does not grant any V-Bucks unlike the Chapter 6 Season 1 Battle Pass.

All Fortnite Season 2 OG Pass items to unlock

The Season 2 OG Pass will be available to unlock and claim in Fortnite until March 25, 2025, when the current season ends and a new OG season rolls in. Here are all the current items available in Chapter 1 Season 2 OG Pass in Fortnite:

Page 1

Sparkle Diva – Outfit

Diva’s Dancefloor – Wrap

Diva’s Grin – Emote

Sparkling Soarer – Glider

Diva Drop – Contrail

Sparkling Star – Pickaxe

Banner Icon

Sparkle Satchel – Back Bling

Page 2

Diva Fever – Emote

Disco Satchel – Back Bling

Sparkle Stars – Emote

Groovy! – Emote

Disco Star – Pickaxe

Sparkle Diva – Loading Screen

Dancefloor Diva – Outfit

Page 3

Cuddle Carvers – Pickaxe

Heart Break – Emote

Cuddle Team Sierra – Glider

Eyes Of The Cuddle Team – Emote

Polar Scabbard – Back Bling

Tactical Heartbreak – Wrap

Cuddle Team Specialist – Loading Screen

Cuddle Team Specialist – Outfit

Page 4

Sparkle Satchel – Back Bling

Banner Icon

Heart Chopper – Emote

Polar Carvers – Pickaxe

R3booted – Loading Screen

Cuddle Dropper – Contrail

Polar Team Specialist – Outfit

Page 5

Conqueror’s Claim – Emote

Blackened Shield – Back Bling

Dark Charger – Glider

Conqueror’s Stare – Emote

Conqueror’s Charge – Wrap

Knight Conqueror – Loading Screen

Conqueror’s Axe – Pickaxe

Knight Conqueror – Outfit

Page 6

Burnished Axe – Pickaxe

War Banners – Contrail

Conqueror’s Crown – Emote

Clash At Tilted Towers – Loading Screen

Burnished Shield – Back Bling

Banner Icon

Golden Conqueror – Outfit

Those are all the rewards you can unlock by earning XP throughout OG Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 2. However, if you’re keen to know more about what’s been added this season, check out our article about everything new.