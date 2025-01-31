Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2 Battle Pass: How to get & all rewards

Epic Games has taken players on a nostalgic journey with the introduction of Fortnite OG, a permanent game mode that brings back the beloved Chapter 1 island and the iconic weapons that shaped the early days of Fortnite. This revival has successfully resurrected beloved locations such as Dusty Depot and Tilted Towers, while also bringing back classic weapons like the Pump Shotgun and the Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle, igniting a surge of enthusiasm among OG players.
The mode features the OG Pass, a battle pass that delivers a new spin on beloved classic skins. Gamers can access updated iterations of iconic characters such as Renegade Raider and Aerial Assault Bomber, merging a sense of nostalgia with fresh stylistic touches. The pass has proven to be a success, enabling players to experience the nostalgia of yesteryears with a contemporary flair.
Now the much-awaited OG Season 2 has arrived and brings an exciting revamped OG Pass, showcasing remixed versions of even more beloved skins, highlighted by the triumphant return of the legendary Black Knight. Here’s how you can get the OG Pass in Fortnite and all the rewards you can unlock while landing at Tilted Towers.
How to get Fortnite OG Pass in Season 2
To snag the Chapter 1 Season 2 OG pass in Fortnite this season, you’ll need to shell out 1,000 V-Bucks. For those who are part of the crew subscription, there’s a sweet deal waiting: you’ll snag the pass at no extra cost, plus three additional passes to enhance your experience within Fortnite.
Progressing through the pass is straightforward: just level up, with each level requiring a hefty 80,000 XP to achieve. For those who crave a classic experience, activating Auto Claim on your OG Pass allows you to relish the straightforward joy of linear progression. The pass contains 45 cosmetic rewards including three outfits with their LEGO styles included, but unfortunately does not grant any V-Bucks unlike the Chapter 6 Season 1 Battle Pass.
All Fortnite Season 2 OG Pass items to unlock
The Season 2 OG Pass will be available to unlock and claim in Fortnite until March 25, 2025, when the current season ends and a new OG season rolls in. Here are all the current items available in Chapter 1 Season 2 OG Pass in Fortnite:
Page 1
- Sparkle Diva – Outfit
- Diva’s Dancefloor – Wrap
- Diva’s Grin – Emote
- Sparkling Soarer – Glider
- Diva Drop – Contrail
- Sparkling Star – Pickaxe
- Banner Icon
- Sparkle Satchel – Back Bling
Page 2
- Diva Fever – Emote
- Disco Satchel – Back Bling
- Sparkle Stars – Emote
- Groovy! – Emote
- Disco Star – Pickaxe
- Sparkle Diva – Loading Screen
- Dancefloor Diva – Outfit
Page 3
- Cuddle Carvers – Pickaxe
- Heart Break – Emote
- Cuddle Team Sierra – Glider
- Eyes Of The Cuddle Team – Emote
- Polar Scabbard – Back Bling
- Tactical Heartbreak – Wrap
- Cuddle Team Specialist – Loading Screen
- Cuddle Team Specialist – Outfit
Page 4
- Sparkle Satchel – Back Bling
- Banner Icon
- Heart Chopper – Emote
- Polar Carvers – Pickaxe
- R3booted – Loading Screen
- Cuddle Dropper – Contrail
- Polar Team Specialist – Outfit
Page 5
- Conqueror’s Claim – Emote
- Blackened Shield – Back Bling
- Dark Charger – Glider
- Conqueror’s Stare – Emote
- Conqueror’s Charge – Wrap
- Knight Conqueror – Loading Screen
- Conqueror’s Axe – Pickaxe
- Knight Conqueror – Outfit
Page 6
- Burnished Axe – Pickaxe
- War Banners – Contrail
- Conqueror’s Crown – Emote
- Clash At Tilted Towers – Loading Screen
- Burnished Shield – Back Bling
- Banner Icon
- Golden Conqueror – Outfit
Those are all the rewards you can unlock by earning XP throughout OG Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 2. However, if you’re keen to know more about what’s been added this season, check out our article about everything new.